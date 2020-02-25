Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.02.2020 | 12:27
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 25

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue654.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue668.54p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue645.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue659.45p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue596.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue596.83p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue360.26p
INCLUDING current year revenue368.04p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue353.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue361.64p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue330.24p
INCLUDING current year revenue333.54p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue383.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue384.39p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue383.34p
INCLUDING current year revenue384.39p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value and equates to the redemption value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue308.49p
INCLUDING current year revenue312.08p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue208.03p
INCLUDING current year revenue208.03p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue182.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue182.67p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue104.91p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.49p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 24-February-2020
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue145.69p
INCLUDING current year revenue145.69p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
© 2020 PR Newswire