Industry First: Rhombus Launches Social Embed Marketplace for Advertisers and Publishers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Rhombus, the leading platform for advertising on social embeds, today announced the industry's first social embed advertising marketplace. Now, brands can contextually target social embeds with high impact display, rich media and video creatives. For publishers, this is an opportunity to drive incremental revenue by monetizing the social embeds that already live in their articles.

Social embeds refer to pieces of content, originating from a social media platform, that are placed in publisher articles. On average, 36% of article pages published in the United States feature one or more social embeds, based on Rhombus internal data.

"Prior to working with Rhombus, social embeds were difficult to monetize," said Nick Kaplan, Director of Programmatic at SHE Media. "Rhombus was an untapped monetization opportunity for us, and we are now able to treat social embeds as their own strategic channel. The technology is easy to set up and it connects us to advertisers looking to contextually target websites through a different lens. I think advertisers will find great value in being able to programmatically leverage ad placement next to social influencers that align to their brands. We're excited to continue innovating with their team in this space."

Every day, Rhombus analyzes more than 100,000 social embeds across more than a dozen platforms, including: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, Spotify, Soundcloud, Vimeo, Anchor, Megaphone, GIPHY, Imgur, and GfyCat.

Through the Rhombus marketplace, advertisers can contextually target social embeds using keywords, hashtags, accounts, platforms, and interest segments.

"Content creation and consumption has radically changed over the past several years. Whether it's Kevin Durant, Donald Trump, or Nicki Minaj, social media posts now drive entire news cycles. We used to talk about the news on social media - now social media is the news," said Abe Storey, Founder and CEO at Rhombus. "This new marketplace gives advertisers and publishers an exciting new opportunity to reach consumers in real-time as relevant conversations are trending."

About Rhombus

Rhombus is the only provider of social embed data for marketers and publishers. Its platform enables brands to target ads around contextually relevant social embeds. For its publishing partners, Rhombus offers a way to monetize the social embeds already living on their pages.

