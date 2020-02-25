Technavio has been monitoring the global optical biometry devices market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 83.77 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Biometry Devices Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Optical Biometry Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (SS-OCT-based optical biometers, OLCR-based optical biometers, and PCI-based optical biometers), End-Users (Hospitals, ASCs, and Others), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the advantages of optical biometry over ultrasound scans. In addition, technological advances are anticipated to boost the growth of the optical biometry devices market.

Optical biometry has various advantages over ultrasound. Optical biometry uses an infrared wave that offers eight times more resolution than a 10 MHz sound wave. Also, optical biometry does not require any kind of contact with the cornea. This increases the accuracy of measurements and eliminates variations caused by cornea compression. Many such advantages offered by optical biometry are driving the growth of the global optical biometry devices market.

Major Five Optical Biometry Devices Market Companies:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates its business through segments such as Ophthalmic devices and Microsurgery. IOLMaster 500 and IOLMaster 700 are the key products offered by the company.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Menicon Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as MELS Plan, Contact lens and relevant items, and Others. OA-2000 is the key offering of the company. The product can measure AL, ACD, LT, and corneal curvature in a single process.

Metall Zug AG

Metall Zug AG operates its business through segments such as Household Appliances, Wire Processing, Infection Control, Medical Devices, Life Science Solutions, and Technology Cluster and Infrastructure. LENSTAR 900 is the key offering of the company.

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

NIDEK Co. Ltd. offers a wide range of optical biometry devices. AL-Scan is one of the key offerings of the company. It offers anterior segment observation with Scheimpflug imaging and double mire ring keratometry and consists of a built-in ultrasound biometer.

Santec Corp.

Santec Corp. offers a wide range of optical biometry devices. ARGOS is the key offering of the company. It is a non-invasive biometer, which maximizes ease-of-use while offering high precision measurements. It consists of precise ocular biometry for accurate IOL selection. It displays the highest success rate even in cases of dense cataracts.

Technavio has segmented the optical biometry devices market based on the product, end-users, and region.

Optical Biometry Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

SS-OCT-based optical biometers

OLCR-based optical biometers

PCI-based optical biometers

Optical Biometry Devices End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospitals

ASCs

Others

Optical Biometry Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

