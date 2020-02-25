Longi Solar has dramatically stepped in to take over fellow Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Yize New Energy Technology, which operates 7 GW of module production capacity and 3 GW of cell facilities in northern Vietnam.Chinese monosilicon PV giant Longi Solar has stepped in to acquire fellow manufacturer Zhejiang Yize New Energy Technology Co Ltd for RMB1.78 billion ($253 million) after Akcome walked away from a deal at the same price on Friday. Chinese company Zhejiang Yize has 7 GW of solar module production capacity and 3 GW of cell lines in northern Vietnam, operating under the brand names Vinasolar ...

