Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 24
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 24-February-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 360.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.04p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 353.86p INCLUDING current year revenue 361.64p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---
