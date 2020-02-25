EXCHANGE NOTICE 25 FEBRUARY 2020 SHARES TALENOM OYJ: RIGHT TO SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT PAYMENT The share of Talenom Oyj is traded without right to share issue without payment as of 26.2.2020. Trading with the new shares of Talenom Oyj is expected to start on 28 February 2020. Identifiers of Talenom Oyj's share: Trading code: TNOM ISIN code: FI4000153580 Orderbook id: 109537 Ratio: 1:5 (5 new shares will be given for 1 old share) Ex-date: 26 February 2020 Record date: 27 February 2020 The orderbook TNOM will be flushed on 25 February 2020 after market close. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaqomx.com, +358 9 6166 7260