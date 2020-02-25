MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment 25-Feb-2020 / 14:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | February 25, 2020 Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment Krasnodar, Russia (February 25, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the 2nd coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-02 series in the amount of 423,800,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-003P-02 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A1004G9. Identification number of 4B02-02-60525-P-003P as of February the securities issue and 21, 2019 the date of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The second coupon period which the yield is paid (27.08.2019-25.02.2020) for: The total amount of the 423,800,000 (Four hundred and twenty interest to be paid two million eight hundred thousand) against bonds: rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest 42.38 (Forty two rubles 38 kopecks) to be paid against one rubles per each bond bond: The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: February 21, 2020 The date of the obligation February 25, 2020 fulfillment: The total amount of the Following the 2nd coupon period the interest paid against amount of 423,800,000.00 (Four bonds following the hundred and twenty two million eight reporting period: hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,725 stores (14,622 convenience, 473 supermarkets and 5,630 drogerie stores) in 3,742 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 83 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 48695 EQS News ID: 983019 End of Announcement EQS News Service

February 25, 2020 06:30 ET (11:30 GMT)