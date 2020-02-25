Clarabridge, Inc., the leading provider of Customer Experience Management (CEM) solutions for the world's top brands, experienced a ground-breaking year in 2019, seeing significant growth in its analytics solution and increasing its footprint in key industry verticals such as financial services, healthcare, digital commerce, CPG, transportation and retail.

Over the past year, conversation analytics have continued to be a massive growth engine for Clarabridge, reflecting the ongoing shift in the market from survey-centric, departmental CX projects to omnichannel, enterprise-wide CX programs that incorporate all manner of customer feedback including voice, chat, ratings and reviews, digital forum, social and survey data.

Accordingly, Clarabridge customers are leveraging the platform's ability to integrate insights from all sources of customer interaction data in order to gain accurate, actionable information. In fact, over 75% of the company's new and expansion sales incorporated both speech and text data analytics, impacting multiple functional areas including contact center, complaints and compliance, digital transformation, product quality and safety and brand management.

Other notable facts and figures from the past year include:

25 of the Fortune 100 companies are Clarabridge customers;

7 of the top 10 health insurance companies in the United States are Clarabridge customers;

38 financial institutions use Clarabridge for reductions in complaints and compliance risk, improvements in digital experience and market research;

110% YoY increase in annual recurring revenue from customers analyzing conversations in the contact center;

300% YoY increase in total volume of digital conversation data analyzed; and

Clarabridge recognized some of its most forward-thinking customers including United Airlines, USAA, Bank of America, Expedia, SharkNinja, Aviva, UnitedHealthcare and LogMeIn at its CX Awards ceremonies, which took place during the company's user conferences in Miami and London

Furthermore, Clarabridge was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q1 2020 and received the highest score of all vendors in the current offering category. Clarabridge also received the highest score of all vendors in the integrations, text analytics and customer relationship criteria.

"We believe that Clarabridge's position as a Leader in the Forrester CFM Wave reflects the major shift we are seeing in the market as the world's top brands are moving from survey-centric CX projects to enterprise wide CX programs" said Clarabridge CEO Mark Bishof. "We are very proud of the fact that our customers helped us earn the highest score of all vendors in the customer relationship criteria in the CFM wave, and they are receiving significant return on their investments with Clarabridge. 2019 was a breakout year for Clarabridge and we are excited to build on that momentum in 2020."

In 2020, Clarabridge continues to innovate by broadening its world-class platform in the following areas:

Quality Management (QM) solution: uses AI to automate the QM process and score 100 percent of calls and other interactions in a consistent, objective way

Intelligent Scoring: a new generative enrichment engine that enables companies to produce custom scores and labels based on business outcomes such as churn propensity, fraud risk, banking compliance, and health and safety liability

Natural Language Understanding (NLU): enrichments such as emotional intensity detection, profanity detection and significant expansion to its 150+ OOTB native language categorization models

Conversation analytics: New visualizations in the areas of voice, chat and private messaging

