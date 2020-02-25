2Q Fiscal 2020 Revenues of £168.4 million

2Q Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of £72.1 million

2Q Fiscal 2020 Operating Profit of £36.5 million

Highlights

Announced recent first team addition of Bruno Fernandes

Announced new global partnership with Mondelez International the multinational group behind many renowned brands including Cadbury, Oreo and belVita

Commenced strategic partnership with Alibaba including future cross-platform collaboration

The Premier League announced a ground-breaking new 6-year pan-Nordic broadcasting deal with NENT Group effective in 2022 through 2028

Reiterates Fiscal Year 2020 guidance of Revenues of £560 to £580 million and Total Adjusted EBITDA of £155 to £165 million

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company" and the "Group") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2020 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2019.

Management Commentary

Ed Woodward, Executive Vice Chairman, commented, "We are pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League, the Europa League and the FA Cup as we enter the final third of the season. We have continued to make progress on our squad rebuild, with many changes in terms of players that we have brought in and players that have come through our Academy; the foundation for delivering the long-term success that we are all working towards is in place as we implement our plan and our footballing vision with Ole."

Outlook

For fiscal 2020, the Company continues to expect total revenues to be in a range of £560 to £580 million and total adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of £155 to £165 million.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2019/20 season* 7 13 11 7 38 2018/19 season 7 13 11 7 38

*Subject to changes in broadcasting scheduling



Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except earnings per share) Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change 2019 2018 Change Commercial revenue 70.6 65.9 7.1% 151.0 141.8 6.5% Broadcasting revenue 64.7 103.7 (37.6%) 97.6 146.5 (33.4%) Matchday revenue 33.1 39.0 (15.1%) 55.2 55.3 (0.2%) Total revenue 168.4 208.6 (19.3%) 303.8 343.6 (11.6%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 72.1 104.3 (30.9%) 106.9 133.7 (20.0%) Operating profit 36.5 44.0 (17.0%) 47.5 57.9 (18.0%) Profit for the period (i.e. net income)(2) 35.0 26.8 30.6% 36.1 33.4 8.1% Basic earnings per share (pence) 21.27 16.27 30.7% 21.96 20.31 8.1% Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)(1) 25.8 46.3 (44.3%) 29.7 53.3 (44.3%) Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence)(1) 15.67 28.13 (44.3%) 18.02 32.40 (44.4%) Net debt(1)/(2) 391.3 317.7 23.2% 391.3 317.7 23.2%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted profit for the period, adjusted basic earnings per share and net debt are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 6 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations.

(2) The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £70.6 million, an increase of £4.7 million, or 7.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £45.1 million, an increase of £4.8 million, or 11.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased sponsorship deals.

revenue was £45.1 million, an increase of £4.8 million, or 11.9%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to increased sponsorship deals. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £25.5 million, a decrease of £0.1 million, or 0.4%, over the prior year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £64.7 million, a decrease of £39.0 million, or 37.6%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to non-participation in the UEFA Champions League. Guaranteed UEFA broadcasting revenues are typically recognised evenly over the course of the competition's group stages. Given 5 of the 6 group stage matches were played in the quarter, the majority of the full year revenue impact has occurred in Q2.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £33.1 million, a decrease of £5.9 million, or 15.1%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to playing two fewer home games across the Premier League and UEFA competitions; partially offset by playing an additional domestic cup home game.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £131.2 million, a decrease of £29.1 million, or 18.2%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £70.9 million, a decrease of £7.0 million, or 9.0%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to reductions in player salaries as a result of non-participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £25.4 million, a decrease of £1.0 million, or 3.8%, over the prior year quarter.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.7 million, an increase of £0.7 million, or 23.3%, over the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £31.2 million, a decrease of £2.2 million, or 6.6%, over the prior year quarter. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2019 was £329.2 million.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items for the quarter were £nil. Exceptional items for the prior year quarter £19.6 million, relating to compensation to the former manager and certain members of the coaching staff for loss of office.

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £0.7 million, compared to £4.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance income/(costs)

Net finance income for the quarter was £15.3 million, compared to net finance costs of £6.3 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to unrealized foreign exchange gains on unhedged USD borrowings compared to losses in the prior year quarter.

Income tax

The income tax expense for the quarter was £16.8 million, compared to £10.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) decreased by £39.4 million in the quarter, compared to a decrease of £57.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £15.2 million, a decrease of £27.2 million over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to lower working capital movements as a result of non-participation in the UEFA Champions League.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £9.9 million, an increase of £7.5 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £7.1 million, a decrease of £9.1 million over the prior year quarter.

Net debt

Net Debt as of 31 December 2019 was £391.3 million, an increase of £73.6 million over the year, primarily due to an overall decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The gross USD debt principal remains unchanged.

Dividend

A semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share was paid on 6 January 2020. A further semi-annual cash dividend of $0.09 per share will be paid on 3 June 2020, to shareholders of record on 24 April 2020. The stock will begin to trade ex-dividend on 23 April 2020.

Conference Call Details

The Company's conference call to review fiscal 2020 second quarter results will be broadcast live over the internet today, 25 February 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available on Manchester United's investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627).

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before depreciation, amortization, profit/loss on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance costs/income, and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance costs), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income)

Adjusted profit for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges/credits related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings, and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and subtracting/adding the adjusted tax expense/credit for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2018: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2018: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted profit for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

4. Net debt

Net debt is calculated as non-current and current borrowings minus cash and cash equivalents.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Six months ended 31 December 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Commercial of total revenue 41.9% 31.6% 49.7% 41.3% Broadcasting of total revenue 38.4% 49.7% 32.1% 42.6% Matchday of total revenue 19.7% 18.7% 18.2% 16.1% Home Matches Played PL 6 7 10 10 UEFA competitions 2 3 3 3 Domestic Cups 1 2 1 Away Matches Played PL 7 6 10 10 UEFA competitions 3 2 3 3 Domestic Cups 1 1 Other Employees at period end 979 937 979 937 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 42.1% 37.3% 46.5% 45.1%



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data)

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue from contracts with customers 168,455 208,612 303,826 343,638 Operating expenses (131,253) (160,269) (267,674) (303,849) (Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets (715) (4,349) 11,302 18,079 Operating profit 36,487 43,994 47,454 57,868 Finance costs (5,386) (7,131) (11,912) (12,946) Finance income 20,644 785 18,732 1,474 Net finance income/(costs) 15,258 (6,346) 6,820 (11,472) Profit before income tax 51,745 37,648 54,274 46,396 Income tax expense (16,738) (10,878) (18,139) (12,980) Profit for the period 35,007 26,770 36,135 33,416 Basic earnings per share: Basic earnings per share (pence) 21.27 16.27 21.96 20.31 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic earnings per share (thousands) 164,573 164,526 164,573 164,526 Diluted earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share (pence) 21.25 16.26 21.94 20.29 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted earnings per share (thousands) 164,746 164,663 164,737 164,663



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 253,523 246,032 246,910 Right-of-use assets(1) 5,168 Investment properties 24,792 24,979 13,772 Intangible assets 758,476 768,857 739,472 Deferred tax asset 53,862 58,415 57,636 Trade receivables 40,586 9,889 10,387 Income tax receivable 547 Derivative financial instruments 30 2,559 1,136,407 1,108,202 1,071,283 Current assets Inventories 2,535 2,130 2,610 Prepayments 13,211 13,030 10,320 Contract assets accrued revenue 78,098 39,532 79,496 Trade receivables 26,313 23,851 32,819 Other receivables 614 1,188 1,597 Income tax receivable 618 643 598 Derivative financial instruments 312 625 Cash and cash equivalents 100,856 307,637 190,395 222,245 388,323 318,460 Total assets 1,358,652 1,496,525 1,389,743

(1) Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued)

(unaudited; in thousands)

As of 31 December 2019 30 June 2019 31 December 2018 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve (26,247) (35,544) (35,693) Retained earnings 169,341 132,841 170,544 460,999 415,202 452,756 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 37,766 31,865 33,302 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 23,605 33,354 32,952 Trade and other payables 31,241 79,183 46,644 Borrowings 486,852 505,779 502,576 Lease liabilities(1) 3,626 Derivative financial instruments 2,323 2,298 585,413 652,479 615,474 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 143,577 190,146 129,662 Trade and other payables 152,093 230,386 180,588 Income tax liabilities 9,429 2,859 5,771 Borrowings 5,288 5,453 5,492 Lease liabilities(1) 1,622 Derivative financial instruments 231 312,240 428,844 321,513 Total equity and liabilities 1,358,652 1,496,525 1,389,743

(1) Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in thousands)

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) (13,833) (41,019) (18,439) 82,337 Interest paid (1,585) (1,734) (9,951) (9,507) Debt finance costs paid (555) Interest received 406 722 1,050 1,355 Tax paid (208) (376) (1,697) (1,810) Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (15,220) (42,407) (29,592) 72,375 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (9,879) (2,414) (13,030) (7,318) Payments for intangible assets (11,598) (16,418) (187,311) (145,056) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 4,530 255 22,009 25,183 Net cash outflow from investing activities (16,947) (18,577) (178,332) (127,191) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (3,750) Principal elements of lease payments(1) (382) (761) Net cash outflow from financing activities (382) (761) (3,750) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (32,549) (60,984) (208,685) (58,566) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 140,307 247,505 307,637 242,022 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,902) 3,874 1,904 6,939 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 100,856 190,395 100,856 190,395

(1) Relates to adoption of IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. See supplemental note 5 for further details.



SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2019 £'000 2018 £'000 2019 £'000 2018 £'000 Profit for the period 35,007 26,770 36,135 33,416 Adjustments: Income tax expense 16,738 10,878 18,139 12,980 Net finance (income)/costs (15,258) 6,346 (6,820) 11,472 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 715 4,349 (11,302) (18,079) Exceptional items 19,599 19,599 Amortization 31,257 33,440 63,444 68,571 Depreciation 3,626 2,970 7,268 5,779 Adjusted EBITDA 72,085 104,352 106,864 133,738



3 Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2019 £'000 2018 £'000 2019 £'000 2018 £'000 Profit for the period 35,007 26,770 36,135 33,416 Exceptional items 19,599 19,599 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (19,522) 1,316 (17,074) 1,535 Fair value movement on embedded foreign exchange derivatives 425 25 346 (56) Income tax expense 16,738 10,878 18,139 12,980 Adjusted profit before income tax 32,648 58,588 37,546 67,474 Adjusted income tax expense (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2018: 21%)) (6,856) (12,303) (7,885) (14,170) Adjusted profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net income) 25,792 46,285 29,661 53,304 Adjusted basic earnings per share: Adjusted basic earnings per share (pence) 15.67 28.13 18.02 32.40 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic earnings per share (thousands) 164,573 164,526 164,573 164,526 Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share (pence) 15.66 28.11 18.01 32.37 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share (thousands) 164,746 164,663 164,737 164,663



4 Cash (used in)/generated from operations

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended 31 December 2019 £'000 2018 £'000 2019 £'000 2018 £'000 Profit for the period 35,007 26,770 36,135 33,416 Income tax expense 16,738 10,878 18,139 12,980 Profit before income tax 51,745 37,648 54,274 46,396 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,626 2,970 7,268 5,779 Amortization 31,257 33,440 63,444 68,571 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 715 4,349 (11,302) (18,079) Net finance (income)/costs (15,258) 6,346 (6,820) 11,472 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 227 161 365 371 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on operating activities 87 (95) (286) 182 Reclassified from hedging reserve 2,957 1,536 5,811 2,844 Changes in working capital: Inventories 129 56 (405) (1,194) Prepayments 2,171 2,336 (181) 542 Contract assets accrued revenue (38,165) (33,643) (38,566) (41,478) Trade receivables 6,160 2,442 8,504 81,719 Other receivables 14,655 (1,438) 574 (1,490) Contract liabilities deferred revenue (66,449) (97,181) (56,318) (54,983) Trade and other payables (7,690) 54 (44,801) (18,315) Cash (used in)/generated from operations (13,833) (41,019) (18,439) 82,337

5 Adoption of IFRS 16

The Group adopted IFRS 16, "Leases" with effect from 1 July 2019. The Group has elected to apply the 'simplified approach' on initial adoption of IFRS 16, consequently comparative information has not been restated.

The new treatment of leases has resulted in an increase in non-current assets and financial liabilities as well as increasing underlying EBITDA, offset by an increase in depreciation and an increase in finance charges.

The Group expects that adjusted EBITDA for the year ended 30 June 2020 will increase by approximately £1.7 million. Profit before tax is expected to decrease by approximately £0.1 million.

Lease payments were previously presented as operating cash flows. Lease payments are now split into payments for the principal portion of the lease liability which are presented as financing cash flows, and payments for the interest portion of the lease liability which are presented as operating cash flows. There is no impact on overall cash flow.

Note 3 and note 15 to the interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended 31 December 2019 provide further detail on the adoption of IFRS 16 and the impact on the consolidated income statement, consolidated balance sheet, and consolidated statement of cash flows.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005518/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Corinna Freedman

Head of Investor Relations

+44 161 868 8431

Corinna.Freedman@manutd.co.uk

Media Relations

Charlie Brooks

Director of Communications

+44 161 868 8148

charlie.brooks@manutd.co.uk

Sard Verbinnen Co

Jim Barron Devin Broda

+ 1 212 687 8080

JBarron@SARDVERB.com

dbroda@SARDVERB.com