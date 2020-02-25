Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding questions that shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta asked in advance

Please be informed that AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, address of the registered office Buriu st. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), received questions from shareholders of the Company. Following paragraph 1 of Article 16¹ of the Law on Companies, we present answers to the shareholders' questions:

1. What is the total price of the transaction to purchase a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), for which in the 26 February 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders it is proposed to vote regarding the conclusion of the loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank? What portion of the above transaction will be borrowed from the Nordic Investment Bank?

The submitted question is not related to the agenda items of the General Meeting of Shareholders to be convened on 26 February 2020.

It is noted that the answer into this question was already submitted on 11 December 2019. Reference: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=914834&messageId=1152655

2. How much did AB Klaipedos nafta (including the related companies) already cost and how much will it cost AB Klaipedos nafta to provide the security measures specified in the agenda of the 26 February 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders?

In addition, we note that the cost of providing the security measures is comprised of mandatory state registry fees, notary fees, and other fees applicable to such transactions as required by legal acts of the Republic of Lithuania.

3. What is the value of Subacius oil terminal, the pledge of which will be voted at the 26 February 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders?

4. What is the value and/or the predicted value of present and future receivables (security component) of AB Klaipedos nafta?

5. How much will it cost AB Klaipedos nafta to borrow up to 160 million EUR from the Nordic Investment Bank at fixed or variable interest and what impact on these costs will have the amount of the loan part requested to disburse?

The Company's borrowing costs will directly depend on the amount planned to borrow. The final loan amount will be determined by the cost of a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) and the totality of the technical and financial circumstances related thereto. We note that the Company's borrowing costs will be reimbursed through the LNG security component.









Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 8059