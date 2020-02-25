Neurosity Introduces First Brain Computing Platform You Wear on Your Head to Measure Brain Waves and Host Applications Right on the Device

FCC-certified, the Notion is only device combining CPUs, Internet and brain imaging sensors to create an all-in-one computer that can run a range of apps with no laptop or smartphone required

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / It has been a dream from science fiction to think of a command and then have it executed in the real world. Wearing a computer literally on your head until recently was the stuff of Star Trek. Now, Neurosity is announcing its Notion device, the first and only "brain-reading computer" which combines CPUs, RAM, brain sensors and Internet connectivity all in one device you wear on the back of your head. Because it includes computing power, Notion allows Neurosity and third-party developers to create never-before possible applications to run right on the "headwear.

Notion by Neurosity

The new Notion is shipping today to developers to help them create apps for the brain computer platform ecosystem, similar to smartphone app stores. As powerful as a MacBook Air, Notion is certified by the FCC, uses the Linux OS and includes:

Eight sensors that image the brain 250 times per second

Quad core 1.2 GHz CPU

4 GB Flash Storage

1 GB RAM

WiFi + Bluetooth

2 hours battery life

Linux OS

Dry through hair EEG sensors

Replaceable and upgradable EEG sensors

"Neuro devices that read brain waves are all the rage for early adopters, but all of them require transmitting data to an outside processor to do the computations. With advances in artificial intelligence, portable brain imaging, and powerful microchips, we are now able to derive more quantitative information about our minds than ever before," said Alex Castillo, Co-founder, Neurosity. "We are working to create a future where your thoughts power the things around you. The Notion can interpret your brain waves without the need for any other computer to execute a command."

Neurosity Notion Applications

Neurosity will be launching its own app store for the Notion, featuring Neurosity-created apps and those built by third-party developers. Neurosity has already started deploying apps for its Notion Developer Kit. One Notion app available now (for coders) is called the Developer Assistant and measures cognitive performance to reveal when and where you can write your best code, detecting your level of concentration and alertness or if you are becoming fatigued or distracted. It will automatically enable "do not disturb" mode when you are focusing so you don't get distracted by notifications.

From fatigue detection while driving a car to changing music just from your mood state, Notion will have a range of brain applications. Using the Notion Developer Kit and the Notion API, software engineers can develop apps like these:

Mind-controlled wheelchair navigation

A solution that tracks your emotional state and alerts you over time that you may be heading to a more depressed state

A tool to verify a concussion after a user has been injured in football

A program that changes the narrative of a video game depending on emotional state

Passwordless computer authentication (verification by brainwave)

Because all the computing takes place right in the device, the apps will be able to work anywhere - indoors and out - with no additional laptop or smartphone.

"These apps can be so exciting and will really transform how we interact with computers," said AJ Keller, Co-founder, Neurosity. "We see how understanding our stress, emotion and anxiety leads to a world where we can have applications that are working to help the conscious mind make sense of the subconscious. I imagine a world where you can just think about something and it happens. What kind of future would that be, where your thoughts power the things around you?"

Neurosity invites interested developers to learn more and pre-order Notion by visiting neurosity.co.

About Neurosity

Neurosity was founded in 2018 with the goal of creating a wearable brain computing platform ready for real-world applications. It has raised a pre-seed round of funding and has sold out and shipped its first batch of Notion brain computer devices to developers to help build out a robust app ecosystem. For more information visit neurosity.co.

