Although cells lose much of their power yield when submerged, they may not be useless. Researchers in India say submerged cells could be used in monitoring sensors and for other commercial and defense applications. An amorphous silicon cell from Panasonic was tested in their study.Researchers in India who tested the performance of an amorphous silicon solar cell underwater claim there could be potential applications for submerged devices. Scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani - Hyderabad Campus, said submerged cells benefit ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...