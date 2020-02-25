NOTICE 25.2.2020 TURBO WARRANTS LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 9 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 26.2.2020. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=758602