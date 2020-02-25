David Burggraaf Joins Workfront as Chief Technology Officer

Continues to Strengthen Leadership Team to Support Global Growth

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront , the work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced that David Burggraaf has been appointed chief technology officer. He will oversee product engineering, operations, security, and IT, and serve on the company's executive leadership team.

Burggraaf brings nearly 30 years of global enterprise technology experience to further accelerate Workfront's growth, including 15 years in senior leadership positions at Instructure, FamilySearch, and Microsoft. Burggraaf was named 2018 CTO of the Year by the Utah Technology Council.

Before joining Workfront, Burggraaf was senior vice president of engineering at Instructure, a publicly traded learning management technology company. Previously, he served as senior vice president of product engineering at FamilySearch. Burggraaf also spent 12 years at Microsoft as an engineer and engineering leader on the Windows, BackOffice, Exchange, and Enterprise Tools product teams. While leading the Enterprise Tools teams, he provided the tools for Microsoft's workflow platforms and products (.Net, SQL, and Biztalk). In his last five years at Microsoft, he had full responsibility for the Visual C++ business at a time when more than 95 percent of the software industry's revenue was generated by products built with C/C++.

"Building a system of record for work management enables companies to tap into the rich data they create about work and people, turning that into competitive advantage," said Burggraaf. "I'm excited to join Workfront because the vision starts with helping people do their best work. And when individuals are doing great work, companies succeed."

"David is a proven leader, with a track record of cultivating strong teams of talented engineers and developing a culture of innovation built on trust and accountability," said Alex Shootman , CEO of Workfront. "His technical expertise and experience scaling organizational structure will support Workfront's continued growth and leadership in enterprise work management. We are excited to welcome David to our team."

To learn more about Workfront, visit www.workfront.com.

About Workfront

Workfront is the work management application platform for the enterprise, helping people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek, successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve employee and customer experiences, and reduce cost. To learn more about how Workfront can help your enterprise thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

Media Contact:

Shelbi Gomez

shelbigomez@workfront.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1094591/David_Burggraaf__Workfront.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/170565/workfront_inc_logo.jpg