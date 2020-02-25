New offerings and CrowdStrike Store partners utilize the rich telemetry and powerful Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform to provide powerful features to stop breaches

RSA Conference 2020 - CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced that it has made available to partners new features built on the rich and expansive data of the CrowdStrike Falconplatform to enable them to more quickly and easily develop and deliver security applications and services to customers. The new offerings allow the growing global ecosystem of technology alliance partners, CrowdStrike Store application partners and Managed Security System Providers (MSSPs) to innovate for new security use cases that combat advanced threats and stop breaches.

CrowdStrike is empowering its MSSP partners with new capabilities on the Falcon platform. Traditional endpoint security solutions are notoriously complex, requiring MSSPs to deploy significant resources. The Falcon platform reduces the burden of operationalizing, maintaining, configuring, and optimizing endpoint security for MSSPs while providing the most comprehensive protection available. MSSPs can better protect their customers with CrowdStrike's industry-leading endpoint protection that allows them to protect endpoints across all leading operating system (OS) platforms and against all types of attacks, enabling immediate and effective prevention and detection of threats.

Key differentiators in CrowdStrike Falcon capabilities for MSSPs:

Best in class endpoint protection technologies The Falcon platform unifies the technologies required to successfully stop breaches: next-generation antivirus, endpoint detection and response, 24/7 threat hunting and threat intelligence. They combine to provide continuous breach prevention in a single agent. CrowdStrike is consistently recognized as a leading endpoint protection solution by industry analysts, independent testing organizations and security professionals.

Alert management MSSPs face enormous challenges in prioritizing, understanding and responding quickly to a deluge of alerts triggered by a wide range of modern threats. MSSPs are now able to visualize the aggregated view of all detections for all the customer environments they are managing and can search for specific detections across all customers to initiate workflow on the detections

Business value MSSPs get more effective protection in a solution that requires little or no maintenance, management or tuning, freeing up resources while also improving the security that MSSPs can deliver to their customers.

Self-service portal - The self-service portal allows MSSPs to request, provision and onboard new customers via the partner portal or via API more efficiently and effectively.

- The self-service portal allows MSSPs to request, provision and onboard new customers via the partner portal or via API more efficiently and effectively. Customized offerings CrowdStrike will offer bundles for product licensing and pricing to meet the various needs of MSSPs for their customers.

For technology alliance partners, CrowdStrike Store partners, and developers, CrowdStrike is launching the CrowdStrike Developer Portal. The portal encourages continued innovation by providing a seamless onboarding experience for partners leveraging CrowdStrike's APIs to build new Store apps and integrations that are powered by the rich, cloud-scale telemetry of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The CrowdStrike Developer Portal provides a low-friction method for partners to engage with CrowdStrike while developing applications. The portal includes documentation, use cases and tutorials to guide the development of apps that solve for different security issues in the evolving threat environment.

"The valuable crowdsourced data and rich APIs of the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform power our thriving partner ecosystem. This is demonstrated by the growth in our strategic technology integrations with cloud leaders, the increase of offerings for our customers in the CrowdStrike Store, and the development of our new MSSP program," said Matthew Polly, vice president of business alliances and channels. "As a pioneer of the Security Cloud, CrowdStrike has revolutionized enterprise security by providing a holistic ecosystem of leading tools and applications that enable partners and customers to better architect their security stack and seamlessly deploy and manage new resources all through one platform. We are proud to partner with innovative leaders worldwide in the global battle to fight advanced threats and stop breaches."

The CrowdStrike Store, the first unified security cloud ecosystem of trusted apps, continues to spur innovation with a growing number of partners, enabling them to bring their technologies to Falcon customers to optimize their security stack, and providing real-time access to rich endpoint data to solve for advanced security and compliance issues. Recent additions to the CrowdStrike Store have focused on a variety of security solutions, including patch management, insider threat detection, vulnerability prioritization, and attack surface management. The two latest partners launching in the CrowdStrike Store, SafeGuard Cyber and Hunters.AI, focus on digital risk protection and advanced threat hunting respectively.

The SafeGuard Cyber [safeguardcyber.com] Digital Risk Protection app works with CrowdStrike's Falcon platform to extend visibility into threat activities occurring on protected accounts across social, mobile and collaboration channels, such as LinkedIn, WhatsApp, or Slack. It utilizes Falcon Threat Intelligence APIs to evaluate Indicators of Compromise (IOCs) against known and unknown threats, and provides coordinated response across both virtual and physical endpoints. The SafeGuard Cyber Digital Risk Protection app improves the security posture of an organization by providing a more comprehensive view in the Falcon platform, including the extent of a threat within the network and digital assets, and by extending digital risk protection to apps on unmanaged devices.

Hunters.AI [hunters.ai] autonomous threat hunting detects attacks that bypass existing controls, in every environment. It leverages endpoint telemetry collected by the Falcon platform to interconnect with a wide array of environments and data sources, such as AWS Cloudtrail logs, and others. Hunters.AI enriches threat signals with its TTP-based attack intelligence as well as Falcon threat intelligence feeds. Harnessing artificial intelligence (AI), it intelligently correlates them across environments, proactively hunts for attack patterns, and reveals multi-stage attacks. Hunters.AI provides high fidelity attack stories that include attack details by timeline and a business summary.

Through the CrowdStrike Store, customers can discover, try, and seamlessly deploy these applications that extend their existing investment in the Falcon platform.

For more information on the CrowdStrike Developer Portal, CrowdStrike Store partners and benefits for MSSP partners, click here.

For more information on CrowdStrike Store, click here.

