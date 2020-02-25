Edutainment Market was Valued at US$ 2,405.3 Mn in 2018 and is Expected to Reach US$ 9,894.3 Mn by 2027, Owing to Increased Investments to Provide Better Learning Experiences; Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's digitized world, people are adopting new courses apart from classic classroom training methods to accelerate their learning experience. Whether it is an alphanumeric math equation or geographical general knowledge, edutainment has changed the face of education by its modern era techniques. Improved digitalized classrooms to artistic schools and strategically selected entertainment centers acts as sourcefull platform for learning without the burdensome labor and drills of conventional class activities. Edutainment aims to develop maturity, responsibility, knowledge and growth without a substantial pressure on millennials. The edutainment learning platform has not only captured the attention of Gen-X, but also has gained momentum across the grown-up. Edutainment centers have transcripted activities for both parents and children. These family based activities help children to contentedly learn with their parents' guidance. For instance, on 26 September 2016, The LEGO Group, the LEGO Foundation and UNICEF launched a new campaign to help celebrate parents' special play moments with their children and to inspire families to discover new customs to help young children play and learn. Thus with the advent of edutainment it has become easier for teachers to help kids learn and be more engaged with others. Such factors are propelling the growth of edutainment market across the globe.

The notable benefits of edutainment have been logged onto the books of many investors. Media and entertainment companies are increasingly capitalizing on edutainment as their next business venture. For instance, Disneyland, an American amusement park, owned by the Walt Disney company, provides a complete vacation package for the entire family. The fairy tale themed park is a portmanteau of education and entertainment, which waters the plant of knowledge through the approach of entertainment. The company has also associated with various theme and amusements park to mix knowledge with entertainment. With methodologies like this the edutainment market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global edutainment market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side perspective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major states. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across the globe.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global edutainment market is expected to reach US$ 9,894.3 Mn by 2027 owing to the increasing demand for active learning among millennials

On the basis of edutainment centers, the indoor play and entertainment centers segment is expected to witness highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to fun based activities offered by the parks for both and parents.

The primary market participants in the global edutainment market are Curiocity, Edsys, Idea Crate Edutainment Company, Junior Explorers, Inc., KIDZ Holding S.A.L, KidZania Operations S.A.R.L., Kinder City, Majid Al Futtaim Holding , PAX Edutainment Pvt. Ltd., DreamUs Edutainment, The LEGO Group, White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group, Zee Learn Ltd.

Edutainment Market

By Component

Edutainment Channels Games and Applications



Edutainment Centers

By Edutainment Centers

Indoor Play and Entertainment Centers



Educational Parks



Others

By Age Group

Children (0-12 years)



Teenager (13 to 19 years)



Young Adult (20 to 25 years)



Others

By Geography

North America



United States





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Sweden







Norway





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxembourg





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore







Rest of Southeast Asia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Egypt





Kuwait





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

