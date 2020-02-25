DSM Appoints New EVP Materials and Member of the Executive Committee

HEERLEN, Netherlands, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal DSM, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, today announces that Helen Mets, currently Business Group Director DSM Resins & Functional Materials, is appointed as Executive Vice President Materials per 1 March 2020.

Helen Mets will succeed Dimitri de Vreeze who was appointed Co-CEO of DSM together with Geraldine Matchett, as of 15 February 2020. Helen will become member of the Executive Committee of DSM.

Helen, a British and Dutch national, holds a Master's degree in Marketing and a Bachelor's degree in Business & Finance from the University of Northumbria, Newcastle. She is also a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program. She joined DSM in August 2017 in her current role of Business Group Director DSM Resins & Functional Materials. In this role, Helen was instrumental in developing and executing a growth transformation for the Resins business, and strengthening the portfolio and innovation pipeline, as well as shaping the digital journey within DSM Resins & Functional Materials.

Before joining DSM, Helen held several senior leadership positions in Avery Dennison, including leading its global Specialty Materials Businesses, and Pon Holdings in the Netherlands. Helen has a proven record in business transformations and developing business in emerging countries.

In her new role, Helen will report to Dimitri de Vreeze, Co-CEO of DSM. Helen will continue her role as Business Group Director DSM Resins & Functional Materials ad interim.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.

Royal DSM is a global, purpose-led, science-based company active in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. DSM addresses with its products and solutions some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all its stakeholders - customers, employees, shareholders, and society at large. DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications, and new mobility and connectivity. DSM and its associated companies deliver annual net sales of about €10 billion with approximately 23,000 employees. The company was founded in 1902 and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. More information can be found at www.dsm.com.

