Elemica Expands Management Team and Assigns New Roles to Key Executives to Align with Continued Growth

New Focus on Enhanced Client Success, Services, and Implementations

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 25, 2020 the leading Digital Supply Network for manufacturing industries, announces the expansion of its senior-level management team with the addition of Steve Lyman as Senior Vice-President of Professional Services. In this role, Steve will ensure desired business outcomes for clients by leading the team in charge of customer success, implementations, and services.



Before joining Elemica, Steve Lyman was Managing Director of Business Transformation at Grant Thornton delivering successful client engagements in management, operations, and technology, while leading business transformation programs for over seven years. Before that, his extensive background includes senior leadership roles at Alvarez & Marsal Business Consulting, Bearing Point, and Arthur Andersen. Steve holds an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin, and a BBA in Accounting from The University of Memphis.

Cindi Hane will assume the role of VP Logistics and Eyefreight General Manager. Eyefreight is the transportation management system (TMS) Elemica recently acquired. In this capacity, she will lead the day-to-day activities of the Eyefreight team providing clients a single platform for multi-national, multi-modal shipment optimization, freight settlement, and execution. She will also continue in her role as VP of Logistics Product Management.

"I am pleased to welcome Steve Lyman to our team and Cindi Hane to her new role in guiding Elemica and its clients to the next level of digital transformation success," said Rich Katz, CEO of Elemica. "These management changes strategically align the organization with our continuing growth initiatives in helping Elemica serve clients with next-generation, digital supply chain solutions."

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

