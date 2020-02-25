Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Energy Retains Integrous Communications for USA Investor Relations Services

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications as its investor relations advisor for the U.S. Integrous will assist Kontrol in developing and executing a robust corporate communications and investor relations program.

"Given our success in scaling our business to date, we believe it's an opportune time to expand our investor relations and outreach efforts in the U.S.," said Paul Ghezzi, Kontrol's CEO. "We have established a strong track record of growth and are looking forward to accelerating that with existing and new opportunities over the next year. Integrous will provide us with a platform to introduce the Kontrol growth story to the small cap financial markets in the U.S. through a combination of individual meetings, virtual roadshows, traditional roadshows and small cap conferences."

"Kontrol Energy is a perfect fit for Integrous," stated Benjamin Jacobson, Managing Director of Integrous. "Over the past couple of years, management has made tremendous progress in expanding their operations, management team, and customer base. Having recently achieved several important milestones, it is exactly the right time to tell their story to a broader investor audience in the U.S. We look forward to assisting Kontrol and executing on a comprehensive IR strategy for Kontrol over the coming months."

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com



About Integrous Communications

Integrous Communications is an independent communications and investor relations consulting firm which provides integrated corporate communications services. Headquartered in Austin, Texas with additional representation in the Southwestern and Northeastern US, the firm's diverse team of professionals has more than 100 years of combined experience. Integrous serves both domestic and international clients, including companies listed on the U.S., Canadian, Australian and European exchanges.

