Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management, today announced Calzedonia has selected Medallia for digital experience management of its e-Commerce sites. The solution enables Calzedonia brands to capture feedback from customers on the Web and integrate it with data from retail stores, contact centers and other channels. By combining, organizing and analyzing customer feedback data, Calzedonia can better understand customer behavior and act in real-time.

Calzedonia is aware that customers require top notch Web and mobile experiences, and with Medallia Digital they can engage customers during their digital journey in real-time to understand the "why" behind their behaviors. By combining the user's perspective with analytical data, Calzedonia can gain a deep understanding of its clients' experiences as they are happening and along their journey.

Medallia's best practices have allowed Calzedonia to accelerate time-to-value by leveraging projects already carried out with the world's leading digital companies.

The objective of the Medallia program is for Calzedonia to listen to its clients everyday across various channels in 10 countries and 10 languages, to understand their experiences in real-time, anticipate their needs and act to optimize them across all brands.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia's award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, digital and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, and create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, providing clear and potent returns on investment.

About Calzedonia

The Calzedonia Group is an Italian company that owns 7 brands linked to the clothing sector and marketed in single-brand stores (approximately 4,600) in over 50 countries.

The Calzedonia Group was founded in Verona in 1986. Its founder, Sandro Veronesi, is today the Chairman and major shareholder of the Group. Below are the brands owned by the group Calzedonia, Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, Atelier Emé, Intimissimi Uomo, Signorvino.

