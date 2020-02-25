Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLSH ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 Ticker-Symbol: 16A 
Frankfurt
24.02.20
09:15 Uhr
20,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,98 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLARIVATE ANALYTICS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLARIVATE ANALYTICS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.02.2020 | 14:09
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clarivate Analytics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 2, 2020

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 2, 2020 in San Francisco. The presentation is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. Pacific Time (7:20 p.m. Eastern Time).

Clarivate Analytics logo

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/Event-Calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live event via http://bit.ly/2020-CCC-MorganStanleyTMT.

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit?clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455613/clarivate_logo_for_press_release_Logo.jpg

CLARIVATE ANALYTICS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire