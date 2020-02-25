Technavio has been monitoring the global esophageal cancer drugs market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.5 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Global Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market 2019-2023

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Analysis Report by Product (Targeted therapy and Chemotherapy), Type (Adenocarcinoma and Squamous cell carcinoma), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

The market is driven by the presence of favorable reimbursement scenario for esophageal cancer. In addition, the use of multimodality treatment approach is anticipated to boost the growth of the esophageal cancer drugs market.

Reimbursement policies for esophageal cancer drugs are generally favorable in developed countries. For instance, Medicare, a federal government program for healthcare in the US covers chemotherapy for patients with esophageal cancer under its Medicare Part A and Medicare Part B programs. Similarly, the Health Insurance Review and Assessment Service of South Korea approved reimbursement for the esophageal cancer drug, CYRAMZA in 2018. The presence of such favorable reimbursement programs is expected to drive the growth of the global esophageal cancer drugs market during the forecast period.

Major Five Esophageal Cancer Drugs Market Companies:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company operates its business through the Biopharmaceuticals segment. ETOPOPHOS and TAXOL are the key offerings of the company. These drugs are indicated for the treatment of esophageal cancer.

Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company operates its business through segments such as Human pharmaceutical products and Animal health products. CYRAMZA is the key offering of the company.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. Herceptin is the key offering of the company.

Merck Co., Inc.

Merck Co., Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. KEYTRUDA is the key offering of the company.

Sanofi

Sanofi operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. TAXOTERE is the key offering of the company.

Technavio has segmented the esophageal cancer drugs market based on the product, type, and region.

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Targeted therapy

Chemotherapy

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Adenocarcinoma

Squamous cell carcinoma

Esophageal Cancer Drugs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

