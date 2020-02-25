Today, on February 25, 2020, Zaplox AB published a press release with information that the company's working capital, in the current situation, is estimated to be sufficient for about 3 months. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Zaplox AB (ZAPLOX, ISIN code SE0009722465, order book ID 139106) shall be given observation status. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.