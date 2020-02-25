Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.: Streamline Health(R) Closes on Sale of Legacy Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Business

Exit of legacy business to enable Streamline to focus on growth of SaaS-based product portfolio

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics supporting revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises, today announced that it had closed its previously announced asset sale transaction with Hyland of Westlake, Ohio to sell its legacy Enterprise Content Management (ECM) business for total consideration of $16 million, subject to certain adjustments for customer prepayments.

Proceeds from the sale will be used by the Company to pay off its term loan with Bridge Bank, and to fund continuing development and incremental investment in sales and marketing in support of its eValuator™ cloud-based pre- or post-bill coding analysis platform.

"Our mission is to lead an industry movement to have every healthcare provider use pre-bill technology to improve their financial performance," stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. "By exiting our declining legacy ECM business, we have positioned our Company to be laser-focused on driving revenue growth with our powerful SaaS-based software solutions and services. This is the culmination of our multi-year plan to be thought leaders in the mid-revenue cycle space. Our plan is to invest in product management, sales and marketing primarily in support of our eValuator pre-bill coding analysis platform."

