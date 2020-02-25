Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces CSE Symbol Change to PERK

VANCOUVER, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Perk Labs Inc. (formerly Glance Technologies Inc.) (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:GLNNF)(FKT:GJT) ("Perk" or the "Company") the parent company of Perk Hero, the all-in-one mobile ordering, payments and loyalty app, announced today that the Company's Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") stock symbol is changing from GET to PERK.

Effective at the commencement of trading on February 25, 2020, the Company will begin trading on the CSE under the new name Perk Labs Inc., and the new stock symbol "PERK".

A further announcement will be forthcoming with details of the new symbol and trading dates on the OTCQB and FKT.

"The response to our new branding, recent announcements and product development has been incredibly positive" says Perk Labs' CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "Since announcing our new brand last week, we have received a tremendous amount of interest and support. Our team is energized and excited about the upcoming launch of Perk Hero."

The Company's new websites are available at www.perklabs.io and www.perkhero.com and stakeholders can read about the Company's strategy and ongoing advancements in technology on the company blog, which can be viewed at https://medium.com/@perk_labs.

The name and symbol change does not affect the rights of the Company's shareholders, and no further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of Glance Technologies Inc. will not need to be exchanged as a result of the name change.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, a digital loyalty management platform that enables merchants to provide their customers with digital rewards and a more engaging and convenient customer experience. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io.

For more information, contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, the Company's plans for a new name, symbol and CUSIP number, launching of new websites and social channels, the new advanced features that Perk Hero will offer, crafting a new identity that resonates with Gen Z and Millennials, leapfrogging current mobile payment offerings in the market. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577702/Perk-Labs-Announces-CSE-Symbol-Change-to-PERK