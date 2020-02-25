According to GlobalData, the country saw deployment of 1.6 GW of new PV installations last year, with cumulative capacity reaching 4.3 GW. Overall, around 20 GW of new PV power should be installed on the island over the next six years.Taiwan may see its cumulative installed solar grow from approximately 4.3 GW at the end of 2019 to 20 GW at the end of 2025, according to market research firm GlobalData. The addition of around 20 GW expected to be installed over the next six years should come from 3 GW of rooftop PV and 17 GW of ground-mounted projects. The company also reports that newly deployed ...

