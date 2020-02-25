Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Wrap Technologies to Showcase BolaWrap in Spain and United Kingdom

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced that representatives of the Company and its distributors will be showcasing the BolaWrap at tradeshows in Spain and the United Kingdom.

These tradeshows come amidst the Company's increased international BolaWrap activity, with two international orders announced in January.

"We are very pleased with our international progress in 2020 thus far," said Tom Smith, President of Wrap Technologies. "We are continuing to see interest across the international community for our innovative remote restraint solution."

The Company will be participating at the SICUR International Security, Safety and Fire Exhibition, in Madrid, Spain, February 25-28, 2020. SICUR is Spain's leading international security event and draws approximately 43,000 participants and 1,344 companies from 81 countries every two years. The event focuses on innovation and technological development and addresses integral security from five major areas with the aim of improving well-being and social development.

The Company will also be participating in the UK Home Office Security & Policing Event on March 3-5, 2020 in Farnborough, England. Security & Policing is an official government global security event and offers an opportunity to meet, network and discuss the latest advances in delivering national security and resilience with UK suppliers, colleagues and government officials.

About Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

