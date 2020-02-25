New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - Sun Kissed Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: SKDI) ("Sun Kissed", "SKDI", or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the CBD Food and Beverage marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company's recent acquisition, Products Group Inc, DBA/ Hakuna Supply ("Hakuna"), has initiated a series of measures to optimize operational efficiency, increase output, and drive a substantial increase in revenue growth over the next several quarters.

Hakuna has already begun the construction of a new Clean Room, which represents an important part of this initiative. The Clean Room is expected to be fully operational by March 13, 2020.

"Hakuna has a very strong stable of award-winning products and a large nationwide distribution footprint in a booming market niche," noted Carl Grant, CEO of Sun Kissed. "But one of the reasons we acquired the company is their optimally positioned stage of growth. This is truly a top emerging brand in the high-end CBD-based products space. The capability to increase Hakuna's output translates into sales growth and a wider awareness of the Hakuna brand. At this point, the story is about scaling up and widening margins on variable cost inputs."

New measures being taken by Hakuna will include a fully operational clean room, new equipment (industrial mixer, industrial hopper, and capsule packaging machine for coffee goods etc.), and several additional steps to streamline the operational sequence from order to shipment of product.

Hakuna management believes these steps will reduce the time lag between placement of a new order and shipment of that order by over 50% to just 48 hours and increase overall output by over 50%. The net effect of these adjustments are expected to drive a significant increase in revenue over the next two quarters alone.

Hakuna is an award-winning CBD-products company, currently nominated for "Best Hemp-Derived CBD Product" by the California Cannabis Awards after winning the DOPE Magazine Best New Product award for Southern California in the non-cannabis/non-tech category in 2017. Hakuna was also just awarded "Runner Up" at the Los Angeles Coffee & Donut Festival People's Choice Coffee Awards for 2019. Hakuna generates significant revenues with a substantial distribution footprint, including over 110 established retail distribution partners across over 20 states in the domestic US market.

Grant concluded, "We have a great deal of faith in Ilan Freeman and his team to successfully pluck the low-hanging fruit from the vine. Hakuna is ready to scale up as a leadership brand in the CBD products space."

