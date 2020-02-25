Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLESD) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Auto Parts 4Less, Inc. ("4Less", or the "Company") the owner of Liftkits4less.com (www.liftkits4less.com) ("Liftkits") has seen a 39% total increase in revenue on its liftkits4less.com website for FYE Jan. 31st 2020 compared to FYE Jan. 31st 2019. 47% of the increase in FYE Jan. 31st 2020 came in the 4th qtr. Also, during FYE Jan. 31st 2020, direct sales on the Company's proprietary website represented 46% of overall sales for the year, as compared to 28% in FYE Jan. 31st 2019.

Additionally, 4Less reported it is in the process of consolidating office space and as well as implementing numerous other cost cutting measures in efforts to bring the company to a positive EBITA.

"Along with the cost cutting measures and the coming launch of AutoParts4less.com web site, we are also in talks with lenders to substantially reduce dilutive debt we presently have on the books" said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc.

About The 4less Group, Inc.,

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out a flagship automotive E-tailing site with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange one day as well.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Phone: 702-488-9281

Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com

