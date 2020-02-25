SIAE MICROELETTRONICA a leading technology specialist in mobile microwave backhaul announces to have successfully developed and field tested with a tier 1 global mobile operator a proof of concept solution to boost e-band millimetre-wave radio reach, expanding its applicability in 5G mobile backhaul.

With 20Gbs full-duplex capacity, current E-Band systems offer highest capacity with limited distance reach, restricting their applicability to urban environment. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA engineered an E-band power booster that couples with a new generation smart antenna especially designed for this project takes the EIRP to the maximum allowed limit (85 dBm) as set by ETSI/FCC. This solution would cater for an extra 85% hop length, at the same availability and capacity conditions, almost doubling the distance.

The smart antenna keeps link alignment compensating from pole sway or movements, allowing operators to deploy 60cm and 90cm antenna, today otherwise unsuitable.

This solution has been praised by mobile operator as it improves ultra-high capacity e-band connectivity reaching over 60% of cell sites. Analysis based on a European Tier1 operator eNodeB distribution.

"This technology has been well received by mobile operators who see a simplification in the wireless transport arena, with a homogeneous 5G compliant solution" says Paolo Galbiati head of PLM in SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

This solution would offer a great versatility for both mobile and service provides who rely on wireless infrastructure to deliver their services, by expanding reach as well as improving availability of the network.

The combined effort of using in-house RF technologies and smart-antenna system engineering made it possible to reach unparallel performances in the e-band, making wireless backhaul even more compelling from TCO perspective.

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA:

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless communication technology, offering operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimetre-wave transport, services and network design, with a primary focus on mobile backhaul. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house advanced RF lab, clean room facilities and complete product assembly.

For more information: http://www.siaemic.com

