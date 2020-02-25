BAE Systems, a world leader in electric propulsion, has been selected by Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) and the Republic of Ireland's National Transport Authority (NTA) to supply up to 600 electric power and propulsion systems for its new fleet of buses in Ireland. The selection includes an initial order for 100 systems.

"The Series-ER system is highly reliable and an important step to full electrification for Ireland," said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "This technology gets Ireland closer to zero emission operations, reducing fuel consumption and improving air quality in the areas where its people live, work, and visit."

With Series-ER, the buses will be able to drive on clean electric power through designated low and zero emission zones. The system uses global positioning software to enable the buses to run in full electric mode when they enter the zones. The buses switch to battery power when the engine is off eliminating the release of exhaust emissions in populated areas such as near schools, hospitals, and tourist attractions.

The technology is part of the company's 20-plus years of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems and accessories for transit buses. Series-ER builds on that foundation, maximizing the efficiency of the energy storage system. With increased battery capacity, the system provides zero emission travel without the need for the bus to stop and recharge. This also eliminates the need for cities to add costly charging infrastructure.

BAE Systems' Series-ER technology is powering more than 200 buses across the globe, including major cities such as Brighton, Boston and San Francisco. For more information, visit: www.gettozero.com.

