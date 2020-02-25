Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien
Durch neueste Gold-Technologien steht dieses Unternehmen vor einer Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 ISIN: GB0002634946 Ticker-Symbol: BSP 
Tradegate
25.02.20
14:35 Uhr
7,868 Euro
+0,074
+0,95 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,718
7,808
16:12
7,732
7,826
16:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAE SYSTEMS PLC7,868+0,95 %