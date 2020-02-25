Visiongain Publishes Global Processed Meat Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Meat Type (Processed Beef, Processed Mutton, and Processed Chicken), Processing Type (Chilled, Frozen and Canned/Preserved), Product Type (Cured and Uncured), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Local Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Online and Fast-Food Restaurants), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Processed meat refers to any meat preserved by smoking, curing or salting, or with the addition of chemical preservatives.

• Processing of meat helps to improve its quality, shelf life, and taste, and add texture to its original composition.

• The processed meat can be any meat, ranging from red meat, white meat, poultry, swine, cattle, or sea animal meat.

Market Overview and Trends

• The processed meat products are widely accepted and popular among the working class of the society.

• The demand for processed meat has increased owing to the continuous dominance of meat-based culture in many countries.

• Processing of meat allows its freshness to be locked and hence provide durability to the product.

• Various distribution channels are involved in the distribution of processed meat products.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rapid urbanization has led to the dietary shift of consumers towards animal protein in developing nations, which is anticipated to propel market growth.

• The rise in demand for frozen & processed meat products is expected to drive the market growth.

• The increase in demand of fast food products further propels the market growth.

• The introduction of diverse products owing to the innovation in meat processing technologies targets the bigger consumer base, thereby driving the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• The rising incidences of disease outbreak in livestock is expected to affect the market growth negatively.

• The adoption rate of processed meat is affected due to the rise in the obesity level due to high intake of processed food.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Processed Meat Market is segmented on the meat type, processing type, product type, distribution channel, and geography.

Meat Type

• Processed Beef Market, 2019-2029

• Processed Mutton Market, 2019-2029

• Processed Chicken Market, 2019-2029

• Other Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029

Processing Type

• Chilled Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029

• Frozen Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029

• Canned/Preserved Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029

• Other Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029

Product Type

• Cured Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029

• Uncured Processed Meat Market, 2019-2029

Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Market, 2019-2029

• Local Retail Stores Market, 2019-2029

• Specialty Stores Market, 2019-2029

• Online Market, 2019-2029

• Fast-Food Restaurants Market, 2019-2029

• Other Distribution Channels Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown



Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Business expansion through set up new plants and increase in the production capacity are the major focus of the players in the processed meat market.

• Multinational players are involved in the M&A activity, where they acquire small and mid-size players for their inorganic growth.

Companies covered in the report include:

Advance Food Company

AdvancePierre Foods, Inc.

BRF S.A.

Cargill Inc.

Cherkizovo Group

Danish Crown AmbA

Flanders Provision Company, LLC

Foster Farms

Harim Co Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A.

Keystone Foods

Koch Foods

Marfrig

Moran's Premium Foods

National Beef Packing Company, LLC

NH Foods Ltd.

OSI Group

Perdue Farms

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation

Sanderson Farms, Inc.

Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Sysco Corporation

Tyson Foods

WH Group

