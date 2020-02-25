Crux Informatics and Euronext FX Enter Agreement to Broaden Delivery of FX Market Data Product

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crux Informatics ("Crux") has entered an agreement with Euronext FX, a leading foreign exchange ECN, to enable broad market delivery of their FX Market Data. Crux is a cloud-based data delivery and operations platform with the mission to connect customers with data suppliers around the globe. Crux will now enable any authorized data consumer to easily access Euronext FX Market Data through various easy-to-use and flexible delivery methods.

Euronext FX operates a leading Electronic Communication Network (ECN) for Foreign Exchange trading and has matching engines in New York, London, Tokyo and Singapore. Today's agreement between Crux and Euronext FX ECN will allow clients to access high quality foreign exchange market data via the Crux platform.

"We are pleased to bring our FX Market Data to the broader consumer market, enabling academic, commercial and financial institutions that are not part of our ECN to now benefit from our datasets," said Kevin Wolf, CEO of Euronext FX. "Our agreement with Crux enables us connect with our customers on a reliable, easy-to-use and secure platform. We look forward to working with Crux to streamline our data delivery experience and delight our clients."

"We are excited that Euronext FX has engaged Crux to deliver their data to a broad range of clients. Up until now, data suppliers have had to face alone the friction involved in delivering and operating data feeds for clients. Crux presents a reliable alternative to the old way of doing things and an accelerant to how suppliers conduct business," said Philip Brittan, CEO of Crux Informatics. "Our data delivery and operations service offers 24x7 oversight of the data, and our flexible, future-proof set of data delivery channels ensures that data suppliers can get their data into their customers' hands quickly and easily. We are proud that Euronext FX puts its trust in Crux's technology, operational expertise and service excellence."

Euronext FX Market Data can be accessed via Crux in a number of data formats (Avro, CSV, and Parquet) via a number of delivery methods on the Crux platform. These include via a python or REST API, FTP, AWS S3, or Snowflake. Customers opting to use the Crux Query service can additionally run SQL queries or connect Excel, Tableau, and many other Business Intelligence applications directly to their Euronext data on Crux.

