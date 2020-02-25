Rhombus Expands Social Embed Platform Support

Expanded support includes embed types across emerging audio and video platforms

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Rhombus, the leading platform for advertising around social embeds, today announced expanded support to analyze and monetize nineteen different embed types: Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Soundcloud, Spotify, Reddit, Tik Tok, Anchor, Megaphone, Vimeo, Twitch, Giphy, Gfycat, Imgur, Pinterest, Tumblr, Apple Music, and LinkedIn.

Every day, Rhombus analyzes more than 100,000 social embeds. The most used social embed types to date are from Twitter, Instagram and Youtube while audio based embeds from Soundcloud and Spotify have grown the most over the past year, according to Rhombus internal data.

"Our brand clients are always looking for creative new ways to digitally reach their audiences. But that presents challenges as today's consumers engage with content so fluidly between platforms-it could be a Soundcloud podcast that's trending today, or a celebrity's Instagram photo tomorrow," said Alex Oganesyan, Associate Media Director at Mindshare. "By supporting all these different platforms, Rhombus can help us to seamlessly tap into social content organically written about by publishers."

Nish Patel, Founder & CEO at ClutchPoints also commented, "As the sixth largest sports social media brand focused on millennials and Gen Z, it's critical that ClutchPoints stay constantly engaged with our hyper social audiences across any platforms that they use-now and in the future. With more than 6.5 million social embed monthly ad calls per month across our network, Rhombus's expanded platform support affords us deeper monetization capabilities that we didn't know previously existed."

Through Rhombus' marketplace, advertisers can contextually target across all embed platforms using keywords, hashtags, accounts, platforms, and interest segments.

"Although unifying contextual data points from multiple social platforms is a major technological challenge, we're tackling this critical hurdle head on," said Abe Storey, Founder and CEO at Rhombus. "Solving this problem empowers advertisers to engage consumers around all types of social conversations in real-time, and at the same time create new monetization opportunities for publishers."

