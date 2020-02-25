Clear Capital Named Ellie Mae Experience 2020 Platinum Sponsor/Exhibitor

Partnership with Ellie Mae dedicated to streamlining and automating the valuation portion of loan origination

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / Febuary 25, 2020 / Clear Capital today announced that it is a platinum sponsor/exhibitor of Ellie Mae Experience 2020. The annual conference will be held March 23-25, 2020 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, California. This year's conference theme, "Driving Innovation Home" encourages attendees to learn about the latest technologies defining the mortgage industry while offering training, solutions, and networking to improve compliance, loan quality, and efficiency.

Clear Capital is the premier provider of modern real estate valuations, analytics, and technology solutions. The company maintains critical information on nearly every U.S. metro, neighborhood, and property, and its solutions are used by some of the nation's largest financial institutions including mortgage lenders, investment banks, and credit unions.

Clear Capital has recently grown its partnership with Ellie Mae with a dedicated focus on streamlining and automating the valuation portion of loan origination. Through Clear Capital's relationship with Ellie Mae, valuations can help drive value earlier in the process through increased transparency. By providing added benefits to the lending ecosystem, lenders can take a more efficient approach when originating and funding a loan.

"We truly value our ongoing work with Ellie Mae and view the platinum sponsorship as a direct reflection of our growing partnership together," said Kenon Chen, executive vice president of corporate strategy at Clear Capital. "We are excited by the growth of our partnership with Ellie Mae and look forward to the numerous, upcoming initiatives that will help transform the way valuations are integrated into the lending process."

Ellie Mae Experience 2020 will bring together 2,500 mortgage industry professionals for three days of specialized tracks, breakout sessions, training, networking, and keynotes. To learn more about Ellie Mae Experience 2020, visit http://experience.elliemae.com.

About Clear Capital:

Clear Capital is pioneering the future of real estate valuation, analytics, and platform technology solutions. Powered by its nearly 50 years worth of information on nearly every U.S. metro, neighborhood, and property, Clear Capital's solutions are trusted by the smallest community credit unions and the nation's largest financial institutions alike. Clear Capital is headquartered in Reno-Tahoe, Nevada with a team of nearly 600 nationwide, dedicated to going wherever it leads, and doing whatever it takes. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

PR Contact:

Adam Gerber

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

917-985-6630 ext. 09

adam@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/577556/Clear-Capital-Named-Ellie-Mae-Experience-2020-Platinum-SponsorExhibitor