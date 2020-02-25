Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 25, 2020) - Jarred Davidson, President of Cuba Beverage Company (OTC Pink: CUBV), is pleased to announce the transformation of the company into a legitimate enterprise and bring investors up to date on the latest developments.

Following the takeover of the company by current management through the courts, Cuba Beverage was finally deemed "Current" by OTC Markets Group. This could not have been accomplished without the direction of Corporate Advisor, George Sharp, who shepherded the company past the days of darkness created by previous management, and into a new day of light. The company is also grateful to new accounting and legal personnel for their tireless efforts to bring the company into viability. Mr. Sharp has agreed to stay on as Corporate Advisor in order to maintain the public entity and offer business advice, but he will not be involved in the day to day operations of the business.

The process of bringing the company's financials and filings up to date was completely funded by a member of current management, who not coincidentally is also the company's biggest shareholder.

Cuba Management intends to execute several corporate actions over the coming days and weeks as it implements its business plan. At present time, no reverse split of the company's common stock is contemplated, however, there will be a significant reduction in the authorized number of shares. The completion of court related transactions should also result in a large reduction in the number of common shares outstanding within the next few weeks.

The company intends to update the Wyoming Secretary of State with the adjusted share structure in the near future, and at the same time will file a change to the corporate name. Concurrently, we will apply to FINRA for a name change and new symbol. Upon approval of these corporate actions, Cuba Beverage Company will change its name to Cash Stream, Inc.

The company is preparing to Beta test its first of several mobile applications. This app will make use of Geofencing Technology to bring foot traffic to the Food Services Industry, by offering incentives to consumers as they near subscribing (paying) establishments. Such incentives may include free products or cash rewards. Consumers will be further enticed to employ the app by the offering of a limited number of daily prizes, for example $100 restaurant gift cards. An occasional "Grand Prize", such as a new car, will also be offered to consumers, whose chances to win will become greater with ongoing use of the app. This app is planned to be commercially available and revenue generating by the third quarter of 2020. A commercial patent application is underway.

The company's new website, still under development, can be found at www.CashStreamInc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

