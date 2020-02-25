Huawei Launches Flagship Campus and Data Center Solutions to Create Unique Business Value for Customers

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei released two flagship solutions for the enterprise market - HiCampus for campuses and HiDC for data centers - at its Industrial Digital Transformation Conference, which was livestreamed globally. With its leading advantages in 5G, optical networking, Internet Protocol (IP) networking, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, Huawei implements collaborative innovation across technological domains, allowing technological evolution and business development to go along side by side to drive customer success in the journey of digital transformation.

Sun Fuyou, Vice President of Huawei Enterprise BG, said: "Digital technologies are reshaping the world and benefiting all walks of life. As the external environment of an enterprise becomes increasingly complicated and unpredictable, business continuity management (BCM) should be part of the corporate strategy in every enterprise's long-term development plan. ICT systems of enterprises should be included in BCM, as they have become production tools and key assets. In addition to being a core contributor to global 5G standards and a leader in the global optical networking industry, Huawei is also ranked the No.1 contributor to Wi-Fi 6 standards and the industry's only vendor that can provide full-stack, full-scenario AI solutions for the cloud, edge, and device fields. We integrate core technologies across these domains, such as 5G plus IP, IP plus optical, and IP plus AI, to develop innovative solutions to reshape the technological layout of the business world. In 2020, Huawei launches two flagship solutions - HiCampus for campuses and HiDC for data centers - and four star products - new-generation AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 and OceanStor Dorado, along with OptiXtrans DC908 and SmartLi UPS. We aim to satisfy customer needs for high-speed networks, intelligence, and being environmentally friendly in the intelligent era, while creating unique business values for customers."

Huawei HiCampus solution builds next-generation campus networks

Enterprise campus networks are facing challenges such as poor access experience, high energy consumption, and slow service innovation. The Huawei HiCampus solution Sun Fuyou released today has three revolutionary features to address these challenges:

Huawei introduces 5G RF technologies, 5G algorithms such as multi-system co-scheduling, Smart Antenna and software-defined radio access network, and 5G networking concepts into the IP field. Powered by 5G and IP, Huawei's AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 provides the world's fastest, most stable and always-on 100 Mbit/s networking experience. The AirEngine Wi-Fi 6 features 10 Gbit/s peak throughput rate, 10ms latency, and a coverage radius that exceeds the industry standard by 20%. This high-quality, fully wireless campus network access solution is superior to the traditional wired plus wireless campus network access model. The Campus OptiX network solution enables fully optical campus network connections through an IP plus POL architecture. Not only does it share the advantages of flexible capacity, powerful service processing, service automation, and intelligent O&M with IP networking, but also integrates the favorable features of optical technology in energy-saving, simplicity, and high efficiency. This makes the solution particularly suitable for airports, educational institutions, hotels, offices, and other campus scenarios. According to the comprehensive network solution evaluation by Ovum, Huawei's IP plus POL solution massively outperforms the traditional layered switching campus solutions. The Huawei Horizon Digital Platform upgrades campus services from traditional single-scenario intelligence to overall campus intelligence. IMOC and NCE is an intelligent O&M solution for smart campuses. It is intelligent and open, and is capable of full-stack monitoring, which improves resource usage by 20%, enhances user experience by 15%, boosts O&M efficiency by 30%, and shortens the fault location time from hours to minutes.

Huawei HiDC solution features innovative architecture, technologies and medium

The global data volume will increase from 33 ZB in 2018 to 180 ZB in 2025. Against this backdrop, traditional data systems will face architectural bottlenecks for data collection, storage, computing, management, and usage. Wing Kin Leung, CTO of Huawei Enterprise BG, released the Huawei HiDC data center solution to help customers build intelligent, high-performance, and green data centers. The solution features innovative architecture, technologies, and medium, allowing faster and more effective data convergence and sharing.

Three-in-one architecture: The latest AI Fabric intelligent and lossless data center network solution uses the innovative iLossless algorithm to integrate the Ethernet, InfiniBand, and Fiber Channel networks to improve server computing power by 28% and storage IOPS by 30%. The data center interconnection (DCI) solution uses IP plus optical synergy to provide 40% higher capacity and 25% longer distance in transmission than other vendors in industry. This solution enables network traffic and management collaboration to shorten the service time-to-market (TTM) and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) by more than 30%. Technologies that enable a smooth evolution to meet service requirements in the next 10 years: The CloudEngine 16800 data center switch leverages the industry's densest 400GE ports to provide ultra-high-speed signal transmission, super heat dissipation, and efficient power supply, while reducing the power consumption per bit by 50%. Huawei OptiXtrans DC908, a DCI product, supports per wavelength 800 Gbit/s per wavelength and as many as 220 wavelengths by leveraging the future-proof Super C+L band technology. It also features simpler deployment for IT technicians with an innovatively simplified hardware and software architecture, where they can start from scratch and quickly build ultra-broadband, ultra-simplified interconnected networks for enterprise data centers in the cloud era. The NetEngine 8000 series routers use SRv6 to enable route selection based on bandwidth and latency to meet SLA requirements of different services, reduce network protocols, and simplify O&M; they have more than 20 commercial cases around the world. Lead-to-lithium battery revolution: Data center power supply has entered the lithium era. Compared with traditional lead-acid batteries, Huawei SmartLi UPS integrates electronic, digital, and intelligent technologies unprecedentedly to improve the battery lifetime to 5000 charges, which are enough for 10-15 years of use. This vastly reduces customers' TCO and enables fully digital management of data center power systems. Huawei's next-generation OceanStor Dorado intelligent all-flash storage achieves an industry-leading IOPS of 20 million and keeps service latency stably below 0.1ms, unleashing the potential of data for enterprises.

Huawei Enterprise BG is committed to converging various new technologies and leveraging new connectivity, computing, platform, and ecosystem to build the foundation of an intelligent world, driving customer success in digital transformation. Currently, more than 700 cities around the world, and 228 of the Fortune Global 500 companies, including 58 of the top 100 companies, have selected Huawei as their partner for digital transformation.

