Technavio has been monitoring the augmented analytics market, and it is poised to grow by USD 17.44 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The popularity of SOA among end-users has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, interoperability issues with other software solutions might hamper market growth.

This study identifies the rising number of product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the augmented analytics market growth during the next few years.

Augmented Analytics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the augmented analytics market, including some of the vendors such as International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., Qlik Technologies Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the augmented analytics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

