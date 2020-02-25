Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI, Nodeware(R) Win InfoSec Awards at RSA Conference 2020

IGI Wins Security Team of the Year and Best Product at the 8th Annual InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / IGI (OTCBB:IMCI) is proud to accept several awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), one of the industry's leading electronic information security magazines.

IGI was given awards for Market Leader: Security Team of the Year and Best Product for its innovative Virtual CISO Program. Through this program, IGI is enabling companies of all types and sizes to have the resource and long-term planning of a CISO without hiring a full-time security professional.

Cyber Defense Magazine also recognized IGI's Nodeware® solution with multiple awards, including Cutting-Edge IoT Security, Most Innovative SaaS - Cloud Security. Nodeware® is an easy-to-use network security solution that provides unparalleled network visibility.

"We're thrilled to receive some of the prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Andrew Hoyen, COO of IGI. "This industry is quickly growing and evolving, and we are proud to be recognized as Infosec Innovators and leaders in the industry."

"IGI embodies three major features that the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The entire group of winners can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

IGI is attending RSA Conference 2020 to accept these awards and attend the CDM red carpet reception.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's eighth year of honoring InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.

