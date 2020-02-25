New collaboration with TIGER deepens 3D printing materials development

Impossible Objects today announced an integral partnership that brings thermosets to its lineup of high-performance materials, as well as the addition of the Rochester Institute of Technology and Thinking Robot Studios as customers.

TIGER Partnership: Bringing 3D Printed Thermoset Composites to New Industries

Impossible Objects has entered a collaboration with TIGER Coatings, the global manufacturer of thermoset materials and high-quality surface solutions, for the development of thermoset-based 3D printed composites. 3D-printed thermoset composites are invaluable in their high strength-to-weight ratio, and leveraging Impossible Objects' patented composite-based additive manufacturing process (CBAM) results in substantially lighter 3D-printed components, which give the performance of metals at much lower weights.

Additional benefits of 3D-printed thermoset composites include their ability to retain their shape at high temperatures, outstanding chemical resistance, dimensional stability, enhanced mechanical properties and flame-retardancy. The partnership between Impossible Objects and TIGER will further the use of additive manufacturing to fulfill the production needs of industries such as aerospace and automotive.

"We're thrilled to be collaborating with Impossible Objects to unlock the potential of what was once considered an unworkable material," said Dr. Clemens Steiner, Chief Executive Officer at TIGER. "By leveraging Impossible Objects' CBAM technology, more industries than ever before can reap the benefits of thermoset composites through 3D printing."

Impossible Objects' proprietary CBAM technology can produce parts up to ten times faster than conventional 3D printing. By combining high-performance polymers like Nylon and PEEK with carbon fiber and fiberglass sheets, parts printed via Impossible Objects machines are stronger, lighter, have better dimensional accuracy, and have better temperature performance than what's possible with conventional 3D printing methods. Current materials include carbon fiber and fiberglass paired with PEEK, PA 6, PA 12, elastomerics and most other thermoplastics.

"From shoes to aircraft, 3D printing will completely transform manufacturing across industries," said Bob Swartz, Founder and Chairman at Impossible Objects. "Our collaboration with TIGER demonstrates the key advantages of our CBAM process, including faster speed, better material properties, and a wider range of materials along with better dimensional accuracy."

Customer Momentum: Bringing CBAM-2 Machines to Multifunctional 3D Printing, Medtech, and Aviation

Impossible Objects also announced new purchases of CBAM-2 machines from Thinking Robot Studios and the Rochester Institute of Technology.

One of the world's preeminent additive manufacturing research laboratories, the Rochester Institute of Technology's AMPrint Center will leverage the CBAM-2 to further enrich its research and development in multifunctional 3D printing. Thinking Robot Studios, the premier medtech company focused on solutions for orthopedic surgery, will integrate the CBAM-2 machine in its new manufacturing and imaging facility in Buffalo, New York.

Further, Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research has begun initial steps in utilizing its CBAM-2 machine to design, evaluate, characterize and test composite aerospace parts and prototypes.

About Impossible Objects

Impossible Objects, a 3D printer and materials company, was founded with the belief that materials science inventions would enable 3D printing to revolutionize the world in the same ways that computers and the Internet have revolutionized the way we live, work and play. The company's composite-based additive manufacturing technology (CBAM) is an entirely new process that is fundamentally different from conventional additive manufacturing technologies. CBAM parts are stronger, lighter, have better temperature performance, and are more durable than other additive manufacturing technologies on the market. For more information, visit www.impossible-objects.com.

About TIGER

TIGER is a Blue Ocean innovation leader in the 3 regions of North America, Asia and Europe for 3D Printing Materials, TIGITAL Inks and Coatings powder and liquid. Founded as paint shop in Wels, Austria, in 1930, the company's structure today features an internationally active, family owned and professionally run business with 8 production sites worldwide and a sales network in about 50 countries.

Headquartered in Wels, Austria, the company generated 2019 sales of 300 million euros with 1,300 employees. Over 150 TIGERs are powering the group's R&D in 3 research development centers in Wels (Austria), Shanghai (China) and St. Charles (Illinois). TIGER has the privilege to tap into the wealth of over 50 years of proprietary know-how and expertise in polymer technology specifically in the production and processing of thermoset materials. For more information, visit http://www.tigital-3dmaterials.com

