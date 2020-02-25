Strategic partnership with Stratas expands Vroozi's global reach and equips mid-market organizations to grow profitably through automation

Vroozi, the leading purchasing and spend management platform for the mid-market, today announces the availability of its procure-to-pay offering in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland through a strategic partnership with digital transformation specialist, Stratas.

"The UK market has a robust community of ambitious and fast-growing organizations. Our procure-to-pay (P2P) platform enables mid-market companies to grow faster and more profitably by increasing spend controls and automating accounts payable and purchasing," said Joe Fox, CEO of Vroozi. "Stratas' deep experience helping organizations digitize especially in finance and procurement makes them the ideal partner as we scale our growth in Europe."

Stratas specializes in helping organizations transform procurement and financial operations through digitization, with solutions that reduce organizational reliance on manual and paper-based processes. The partnership with Vroozi makes enterprise-grade P2P functionality accessible to the mid-market, and positions Stratas to help its customers optimize spend management, reduce costs and improve financial controls.

Vroozi's marketplace seamlessly unifies finance, procurement, employees and key suppliers on a single digital platform and automates key processes including purchase requisitions and approvals, invoice processing and payments and vendor collaboration. Its modern, multi-platform Cloud software gives finance and procurement departments more control, resulting in lower costs for goods and services, increased spend transparency and smarter, data-based budgeting and financial decisions.

"Wherever they are on their digital journey, our clients have come to rely upon us for continual innovation to constantly improve their business processes and challenge the status quo," said David Wilson, Managing Director, Stratas. "We're in a technology-led economy now and the opportunity to improve and transform the way goods are purchased and paid for has never been better. Vroozi allows us to perfectly service a niche that exists in today's demanding market for a proven, affordable and modern procure-to-pay solution."

"The partnership with Vroozi brings a best-of-breed procure-to-pay solution to our existing portfolio, offered under the Data Forge platform," said Rachel Griffiths, Purchase to Pay Solutions Director, Stratas. "It enables us to offer a comprehensive procurement solution which is fully mobile, optimized to meet the needs of today's agile businesses while being accessible anytime, anywhere."

Stratas expects to begin onboarding Vroozi customers in February.

For more information about Vroozi in the UK and Ireland, visit https://www.vroozi.com/vroozi-uk/.

About Vroozi

Vroozi, the leading cloud-based business purchasing platform, makes business purchasing easier, more efficient, mobile-first and enjoyable. Vroozi's proven solution digitizes the procure-to-pay process by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit https://www.vroozi.com/vroozi-uk/ and follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Stratas

Stratas provides solutions to help businesses transform manual and paper-based processes. They aim to reduce customers reliance upon documentation by focusing on the information, creating digital workflows which route this business-critical information quickly and efficiently. Stratas' customer-focused approach ensures that they only offer the most appropriate solution to each customer, as no two businesses are the same. Businesses of any size can now benefit from lower operating costs, improved productivity, and increased compliance. Find out more at www.stratas.co.uk and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

