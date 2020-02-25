Novaerus Donates Air Dis-infection Technology to Wuhan

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese Ambassador to Ireland, Mr He Xiangdong, recently visited Novaerus, an Irish company that manufactures and sells patented medical-grade, clean air solutions. The visit marks an important day for Irish - Chinese solidarity as a donation of Novaerus patented air dis-infection technology leaves for two hospitals currently battling the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China. Tom Cusack, Regional Director - Asia Pacific at Enterprise Ireland, Mary Kinnane, Director - Greater China at Enterprise Ireland, Elaine Coughlan, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Atlantic Bridge and delegates from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Ireland were also in attendance.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak is causing global concern. The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly inhaled into the lungs.

As hospitals across China struggle to contain the spread of the newly identified virus, it is clear that standard infection prevention and control protocols need reinforcement.

Novaerus has donated several air dis-infection devices to two hospitals in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the COVID-19 outbreak; Wuhan Xincheng Hospital and Wuhan Third People's Hospital. Among the donation of goods is a Defend 1050 for each facility, the company's latest innovation in infection control. The Defend 1050 is a mobile solution designed for rapid remediation in large spaces and situations with a high risk of infection.

"To successfully control the spread of pathogens we need to close the infection control loop; hands, surfaces and air," says Dr Kevin Devlin, CEO at WellAir, the parent company of Novaerus. "Cleaning the air is a fundamental component of managing infectious outbreaks, and we have a unique technology to do this."

Due to the small size of viruses, many clean air solutions, including standalone filtration, are unable to trap viral particles. Novaerus portable air dis-infection units use a non-selective, rapid killing, patented plasma technology, offering a unique and safe solution to kill airborne viruses 24/7. The technology has also been independently tested to reduce MS2 Bacteriophage, a commonly used surrogate for SARS-CoV* (Coronavirus) by 99.99%.

Novaerus recently partnered with seven established distributors across China, in regions such as Hubei, Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Guangzhou City and the Chinese special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau. The new partnerships will provide health facilities across China access to Novaerus patented clean air technology.

About Novaerus

Novaerus is part of WellAir, an Irish company on a mission to reduce indoor airborne pollutants to create living, working, and healing spaces that foster rather than detract from human health, productivity, and wellbeing. WellAir and its brands, Novaerus and Plasma Air, can be found installed in hundreds of hospitals, senior living facilities, schools, casinos, railway stations, residences, and industrial facilities in more than 40 countries around the world.

