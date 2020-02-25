FactMR: Trace Moisture Generator Market to Expand at 4% CAGR Through 2029; Digitalization Trend Aids Growth, Says a New Fact.MR Report

As the electronics and telecommunications industry continues to embrace digitalization of products and services, demand for trace moisture generator witnesses continues spike.

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / The global trace moisture generator market will grow at over 4% during 2019 - 2029, as projected by a new Fact.MR report. Key players in the trace moisture generator market are eying profitable opportunities created by changes in microelectronics technology, particularly in Asia Pacific.. .

"Significant increase in R&D expenditure will continue to uphold top market positions of developed regional markets such as North America and Europe. Whereas, Asian markets will be on a steady growth trail," says the Fact.MR report.

Trace Moisture Generator Market: Key Findings

Stationary trace moisture generators account for a major market share; portable variants set for faster pace.

R&D labs and microelectronics applications are the major end users for trace moisture generator setups.

Pharmaceutical and medical applications are projected to account for major demand growth in following years.

Europe is set to account for a third of the overall global revenue through the end of the forecast period.

Despite capturing a leading revenue share in market, Asia Pacific is projected to display a steady growth rate through 2029.

Trace Moisture Generator Market: Key Driving Factors

The rising trend of digitalization is pushing demand for semiconductors, which in turn supports the rise of market.

Significant increase in R&D investments by manufacturers is a key driver of market growth.

Integration of next-generation technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in trace moisture generators bolsters global adoption rates.

Strong growth of end-use industries, including natural gas, microelectronics, medical gas, and pharmaceuticals would sustain demand.

Trace Moisture Generator Market: Key Restraints

High costs associated with reducing detection limitations of trace moisture generators is a key challenge for manufacturers.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are leveraging high growth potential of trace moisture generator market by continuous product innovations and advancements that enable them to achieve sales and enable long-term customer loyalty. In a highly competitive market, industry heavyweights are targeting investments towards research and development to meet the global demand for trace moisture generators. Prominent companies operating in trace moisture generator market include, but are not limited to MBW Calibration, EdgeTech Instruments, Kin-Tek Analytical, Thunder Scientific Corporation, Owlstone Inc., Roscid Technologies, and Instruquest Inc.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers detailed market forecast on the trace moisture generator market. The key categories covered in the report include product type (portable and stationary), application (microelectronics, petrochemical plants, pharma and medical gas, chemical industry, R&D labs, and others). This analysis has been tracked on a country-wise level, with a total of 30+ countries across 6 key regions.

