Two leading food and beverage sales and authority figures took a tour of the company's Marion, NC bottling plant earlier this month. One previously owned and sold 28 different convenience stores, holds 40 years of industry experience, and possesses strong connections to a top beverage and bottling distributors along with a large-scale convenience store corporation. Both men were both extremely impressed with the design, mission, vision, location and future plans for the bottling plant and Greene Concepts as a company.

Specifically, they lauded the company's product brands, the two 7000-gallon water tanks, the space availability for a third and possibly even fourth bottling line, and the availability of total of seven established wells among those already certified as spring artesian wells to provide a massive natural fresh water source. Our location makes it a prime location for eastern seaboard product delivery as well as eastern seaboard cargo container shipments to countries abroad seeking fresh, clean Appalachian bottled spring water.

The two individuals were also pleased to meet and hear from the Greene Concepts bottling plant manager, who with over 30+ years of experience, explained the operations of the manufacturing production and plant capabilities thus bringing to light his experience, foresight, and industry knowledge. This ultimately served to provide the two sales authority figures with extreme confidence. Following the visit, the two individuals stated they would look to maximize business outcomes for Greene Concepts by putting the company in the audience of several leading distributors and convenience store giants.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts Inc. states, "In my meeting last week with these two highly respected industry sales executives we discussed the visit which showcased just how impressed they were with the direction of our company and the BE WATER brand. They want to become a part of the Sales process to help us grow as a company by maximizing awareness of our brands and products. Because of their relationships, we currently have a connection with a Fortune 300 company that is a leading distributor of fresh food and packaged goods throughout the U.S. and Canada housing more than $15 billion in sales across thousands of customer locations. Additionally, we have a connection with a privately held convenience store corporation with over 1400 stores and $11 billion in revenues covering eleven states. We plan to make a formal announcement on these two companies soon."

Mr. Greene also notes, "Also because of these two executives, we now have ties into an association of 30 Native American reservations. Through this initiative we plan to private label our "BE WATER" brand to "BE Native" for each of these reservations. It is with great pride that I announce we will soon provide our water to this audience which is a culture rich in history and heritage. We very much value the Native American community and sincerely thank the two executives for this connection."

Mr. Greene concludes, "The BE WATER product label that reads Be Generous, Be Kind, Be Strong, Be Yourself, Be Courageous, Be Caring' exhibits values of mindfulness, self-consciousness and internal awareness. It demonstrates perception of our souls as a purification agent. The soul is infinite, and the opportunities are vast. Our products were designed with this connection to one's inner most relationship in mind. Greene Concepts has trademarked the phrases "Be Water" and "Be Water My Friend" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (see trademark information here: "Be Water" and "Be Water My Friend").

"Bruce Lee once spoke these words indicating that water adapts and adjusts all the while traveling both lightly and powerfully toward success. Greene Concepts as a company will do likewise and capture its own success as a valued competitor and world market share holder of the $215 billion projected bottled water market industry growth. We are excited for our future and for our shareholders. Let's Go!!!"

