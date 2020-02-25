Cloud Based Accounting Services Provider Complete Controller Adds Two New East Coast Locations

A stronger east coast presence makes sense in light of increased CPA firm and customer relationships

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Cloud based CAS (Client Accounting Services) provider, Complete Controller(R) announces the opening of two new east coast offices in Raleigh, North Carolina and New York City, New York. The company originated in Southern California, moved its corporate headquarters to Austin, Texas in 2018 and provides services to a nationwide market.

"Recently, we have experienced an increase in CPA firm and SME relationships on the eastern seaboard and we need to have a presence in that geographic market," says Jennifer Brazer, Founder and CEO. "Specifically, New York offers us access to new relationships in the city as well as Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Jersey where new CPA firms and service partners have recently adopted us as their CAS partner or turnkey CAS solution."

Complete Controller operates entirely in the cloud, with all customers, CPAs, and staff members interfacing with the bookkeeping, financial document storage, and integrated back office programs and services on a proprietary platform. Its CAS platform provides a unified place for all financial tools as well as stakeholder access for true transparency. It offers that platform in white label for CPA firms that want to turnkey a standardized CAS department. It also offers bookkeeping services for CPAs looking for a national brand referral partner.

While the company is truly virtual, its office locations allow it to have a presence within key markets, providing a place for in person meetings and a jumping off point for community outreach.

A recent study by GOBankingRates confirms Raleigh is one of the fastest-growing cities in North Carolina in both population and per capita income. Sherri McKeel, Director of Operations shares, "We chose Raleigh because it has incredible growth potential. Business is booming and we want to be in the middle of that boom."

Jennifer goes on to say, "Where there is growth, there are businesses and families that need CAS. Because we do not touch tax preparation or audit, we partner well with CPAs to bring the market a complete solution to its financial needs. And we bring the transparency that is lacking in so many failure scenarios. We want to make a difference and in this economic boom we are finding new markets where we can do just that."

About Complete Controller(R):

Complete Controller is the nation's leading provider of virtual CAS (client accounting services), offering a turnkey solution for CPA firms to fulfill their SME bookkeeping needs. Utilizing Complete Controller's technology, customers gain access to a cloud-hosted desktop where their entire team and tax accountant may access the QuickBooks file, auxiliary back office tools, and critical financial documents in an efficient and secure single login environment. Complete Controller's team of US based accounting professionals are certified QuickBooks(R) ProAdvisors, providing bookkeeping and controller services including training, full-cycle or partial-service bookkeeping, cash-flow management, budgeting and forecasting, vendor bill-pay and client invoicing, payables and receivables management, process and controls advisement, periodic close and customized reporting. Utilizing a true FAAS model, Complete Controller offers a cost effective solution with flat rate pricing to businesses, family trusts, and households of any size or complexity. For more information, please visit https://www.completecontroller.com/.

