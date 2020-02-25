Functional Correctness, Safety, Trust and Security Solutions Address Needs Others Can't

OneSpin Solutions, provider of certified IC integrity verification solutions for building functionally correct, safe, secure and trusted integrated circuits, announced that fast-growing customer acceptance of its verification solutions has led to a 37 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenues during the past five years.

The revenue growth has come from leading companies in areas such as 5G cellular, automotive, industrial, and defense, where new technology challenges are prompting design teams to move to verification platforms that have the scale and accuracy to handle leading-edge problems. These challenges include ever larger chip sizes, time-to-market, technological complexity, functional safety and security requirements, and new processor architectures.

"OneSpin continues to execute our vision of delivering best-in-class verification solutions that assure IC integrity for today's complex chip designs," said Raik Brinkmann, President and CEO, OneSpin. "We've recognized that our customers are dealing with extremely critical challenges when it comes to making sure their designs work as intended and are free from attack. To that end, we are committed to developing verification solutions that enable our customers to provide worry-free electronics to the world. Our strong growth is a testament that the market recognizes the need for our advanced verification technology that addresses the full spectrum of IC integrity."

Recently, OneSpin listened to the dynamic needs of its customers by adding solutions for FPGA equivalence checking, safety, and trust and security in addition to increasing user value to its family of design verification apps. All of these solutions work together to assure IC integrity: ensuring designs (IP/IC/SoC) operate as intended, even under adverse conditions caused by hardware faults or malicious attacks in the field. The solutions tackle three critical design areas.

Functional correctness: Rigorous coverage-driven functional verification from block to chip, leveraging formal technology

Safety: Analysis and higher diagnostic coverage to meet strict certification requirements

Trust and security: Automated detection of RTL Trojans and hardware vulnerabilities to adversary attacks.

These solutions are ideally suited for developing heterogeneous computing platforms, using programmable logic, and designing and integrating processor cores, such as RISC-V.

"Very few startups and especially EDA companies can deliver top line growth with increasing profitability. OneSpin is one of the few that have achieved this. They have done this by taking a holistic approach to IC integrity," said James Hogan, Board of Directors member for OneSpin. "OneSpin's customer-oriented dedication is key in developing solutions together to address the industry's most pressing verification problems."

Hogan, a well-known semiconductor and EDA industry investor with his company Vista Ventures, LLC., said in his experience "the type of growth OneSpin is experiencing positions them as the leading privately held verification company in the EDA industry." The combination of savvy technology development, close customer collaboration and passion for users' success has led to the company's revenue growth, he added.

