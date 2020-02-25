Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
London, February 24
Carnival Corporation & plc
Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Arnold W. Donald
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|President, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
|b)
|Initial notification/ Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Carnival Corporation
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|F1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
|4
|Details of the transaction
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share
CUSIP: 143658300
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Each holder of PBS RSUs may earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's metrics related to the following exceed specified performance goals over the 2020-2022 performance period: (i) annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact; (ii) return on invested capital; and (iii) certain environmental, social & governance matters.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
$0.00
|Volume(s)
71,959
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
71,959
$0.00
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-02-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market
Arnaldo Perez
General Counsel & Secretary
Carnival Corporation & plc
3655 NW 87th Avenue
MLGL-815
Miami, FL 33178
T: 305.599.2600
