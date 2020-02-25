Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Each holder of PBS RSUs may earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's metrics related to the following exceed specified performance goals over the 2020-2022 performance period: (i) annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact; (ii) return on invested capital; and (iii) certain environmental, social & governance matters.