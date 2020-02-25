Anzeige
Carnival PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

PR Newswire

London, February 24

Carnival Corporation & plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameArnold W. Donald
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPresident, Chief Executive Officer & Director of Carnival Corporation & plc
b)Initial notification/ AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCarnival Corporation
b)Legal Entity IdentifierF1OF2ZSX47CR0BCWA982
4Details of the transaction
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Common stock with a nominal value of US$0.01 per share

CUSIP: 143658300
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of performance-based restricted stock units ("PBS RSUs") pursuant to the Carnival Corporation 2011 Stock Plan. Each PBS RSU represents one share of Carnival Corporation common stock. Each holder of PBS RSUs may earn from 0-200% of the stated target amount of PBS RSUs to the extent that Carnival Corporation & plc's metrics related to the following exceed specified performance goals over the 2020-2022 performance period: (i) annual operating income, as adjusted for certain fuel price changes and currency exchange rate impact; (ii) return on invested capital; and (iii) certain environmental, social & governance matters.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)
$0.00		Volume(s)
71,959
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
71,959
$0.00
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-21
f)Place of the transactionOff Market

Arnaldo Perez

General Counsel & Secretary

Carnival Corporation & plc

3655 NW 87th Avenue

MLGL-815

Miami, FL 33178

T: 305.599.2600

