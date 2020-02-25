With its hybrid rendering functionality, Crank Software is recognized as most innovative software technology at Embedded World

At the Embedded World trade fair today in Nuremberg, Germany, Crank Software's embedded UI development software, Storyboard, was presented an embedded 2020 award for first place in the software category. The embedded award, presented annually by Embedded World event organizers, pays tribute to especially innovative products and developments. Storyboard's hybrid rendering functionality, invented in late 2019 in collaboration with partner NXP Semiconductors, formed a significant part of the award submission.

Brian Edmond, president and co-founder of Crank Software, said the company's growth and product success was in response to the rising demand for UIs rich in sophisticated graphics and hardware performance. "Customers today expect that a touch screen is going to perform a certain way," he explained. "It's up to manufacturers to deliver and exceed that UI expectation, which otherwise can be a deal breaker. Storyboard helps product teams ensure that their best design possible is executed with a time-to-market that, for most teams, is unprecedented."

"The whole team at Crank is thrilled to be receiving this award," said Jason Clarke, co-founder and vice president Sales and Marketing at Crank Software, upon receiving the award at a ceremony held at Embedded World today. "To be recognized by peers and experts in the embedded industry validates that we are doing the right thing-helping to solve the UI development challenges our customers face in an innovative and more affordable way."

Storyboard's hybrid rendering innovation solves the challenge of sophisticated graphics draining battery power, forcing embedded developers to skimp on features and functionality. With Storyboard, UIs can now utilize the 2D and 3D GPUs more efficiently, by dynamically assessing the content to be rendered and automatically rendering that content using the most appropriate, power-optimized GPU.

"The power-efficient i.MX 7ULP allows for Storyboard to create a richer, faster UI by leveraging 3D hardware acceleration," said Nik Jedrzejewski, i.MX Applications Processors product line manager at NXP. "At the same time, Crank's Storyboard recognizes that a 3D GPU is not always the right solution and it is more power efficient to use the separate 2D GPU for the acceleration of 2D graphics, providing higher 2D performance versus using the 3D GPU. This recognition by Storyboard not only helps with graphics performance but also preserves the battery life of mobile products."

Learn more about hybrid rendering from NXP and Crank Software in this video.

About Crank Software

Crank Software is a Canadian-based innovator in embedded graphics solutions that help accelerate the design and development of the modern UI experience for tomorrow's embedded devices. Supported by a global distributor network, Crank is driving innovation and speed to market for brands wanting to deliver unmatched performance and delightful customer experiences. With close to two decades of domain expertise in embedded graphics applications development, brands including Coca-Cola, John Deere, and GE Appliances, rely on Crank for bridging the gap between vision and exceptional user experiences. To learn more, visit https://www.cranksoftware.com.

Crank and Storyboard are trademarks of Crank Software.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005809/en/

Contacts:

Hughes Communications, Inc.

Angie Hatfield, Media Relations

+1 (425) 941-2895

angie@hughescom.net

Crank Software

Alecia O'Brien, Marketing

+1 (613) 595-1999 x541

aobrien@cranksoftware.com