Next Step Recovery Offers Enhanced Financing For Addiction Treatment

ASHEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / February 25, 2020 / Next Step Recovery, based in Asheville, North Carolina, has announced that they have recently partnered with Optimum Practice Financial to help men in recovery and their families who have a difficult time paying for long-term addiction treatment. They point out that the number one barrier to people getting treatment is the lack of affordable addiction treatment. Clinical care is costly and the next step, which is sober living and the IOP program, is still out of the budgets of many. While insurance can cover for the 30, 60, 90-day intensive programs and detox, it does not cover long-term care that is needed for sustainable recovery.

A spokesperson for Next Step Recovery says, "We have added Optimum Practice Financial to our platform! Optimum Practice Financial offers more inclusive and dynamic payment options for patients so that we can treat those patients who cannot pay in-full for treatment, or those with insurance coverage but high deductibles. The application is simple and easy to access through one provider monitoring portal."

Specifically, e-Financing Solutions through Optimum Practice Financial aggregates offers from financial services firms in order to obtain access to those with low interest rates for highly qualified recipients and subprime financial services for those with lower credit ratings. It is the explicit goal of the partnership to be able to provide more men with the care that they need with reasonable financing alternatives. Optimum Practice Financial offers reasonable rates and high acceptance rates all in one platform. Those interested only need to submit their info once and they will be provided assistance in finding the best offer or shop for several offers.

Next Step Recovery provides a Continuum of Addiction Care, which is a road map customized for each person who strives to reach sobriety. This is based on the principle that people who are on the road to recovery will be undergoing a healing process that will last a lifetime. This continuum of care will allow people to experience an uninterrupted stream of recovery programs. Clients are assigned a specific intervention program that is based on the level of care intensity that is required. They will then proceed to the next programs and referrals that are aimed towards independent sobriety.

According to Next Step Recovery, those who will benefit from the Continuum of Addiction Care are those who: received addiction treatment but have relapsed; had to wait for certain period of time in between programs; have difficulties in accessing the resources for their recovery needs; and feel underserved and neglected in their past or current treatments.

The addiction treatment programs for the Continuum of Addiction Care offered by Next Step Recovery are categorized into various levels of care intensity. Level 4 is for Medically Managed Intensive Inpatient Services. Level 3 is for Residential/Inpatient Services. Level 2 is for Intensive Outpatient/Partial Hospitalization Services. Level 1 is for Outpatient Services. Level 0.5 is for Early Intervention. And Level 0 is for Fully Independent Sobriety and Aftercare. Clients will enter on the level that matches the intensity of their condition. As they complete a program, they are either stepped up or stepped down the continuum as required, even in independence.

Level 4 is for the treatment of unstable clients who have immediate safety or medical risks. In in this level, clients will have to be relocated to a live-in facility for inpatient services. Around-the-clock care is provided to avoid extreme risks to clients and the people around them. It is common in these facilities to treat addictions in conjunction with mental health disorders.

Level 3 is for clients who require 24/7 live-in support and guidance. Clients will need to relocate to inpatient facilities similar to those for Level 4. The difference is that they may not be at dire risk of inflicting harm on themselves and others. Clients will go through a number of sub-phases as they progress in their treatment.

Those who are interested in using Optimum Practice Financial to help pay for addiction treatment can apply online here. Those who would like to know more about the addiction treatment services from Next Step Recovery can check out their website or contact them on the phone.



Next Step Recovery

(828) 350-9960

Next Step Recovery

900 Hendersonville Rd

Ste 203

Asheville, NC 28803

