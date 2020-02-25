Multi-DRM Software-as-a-Service from Verimatrix Protects One of Indonesia's Largest OTT Services

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect video content, endpoint devices, software and applications, today announced that Mola.tv, one of Indonesia's largest OTT services, is secured by the Verimatrix Multi-DRM solution. Hosted via the Verimatrix Secure Cloud and leveraging a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model, Verimatrix Multi-DRM protects live and VOD content streamed by Mola.tv with optimized digital rights management (DRM) capabilities that ensure decryption keys are kept safe and distributed to only authorized users and client devices.

"The factors that are critical to the success of Mola.tv are protecting its extremely valuable premium content and ensuring a quality subscriber experience. With Verimatrix Multi-DRM, Mola.tv is able to protect against internet piracy without any disruption to the end user," said Argi Karunia, Head of Technology at Mola.tv. "Hosting the solution via the Verimatrix Secure Cloud has provided immediate content security, and it also allows us to focus on amassing and expanding our subscriber base."

The Verimatrix Secure Cloud is a secure and agile SaaS infrastructure designed to reduce cost and complexity of operating advanced video security. Offered with subscription-based software licensing to accommodate operator budgets of all sizes, the Verimatrix Secure Cloud is expertly configured and provisioned with 24/7/365 monitoring, while automatic software updates keep security optimized.

"A key motivator behind this deployment is our reputation and presence in the Asia-Pacific region where we have made it possible for many video service providers to grow and scale substantially; this is especially true for those taking advantage of our SaaS offering," said Verimatrix Chief Operating Officer Asaf Ashkenazi. "The decision was very wise especially considering that Mola.tv has rights to English Premier League football. We are here to support their short- and long-term security needs."

To learn more about Verimatrix Multi-DRM and how it offers a compelling choice in the busy OTT market, please visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/multi-drm.

About Mola.tv

Mola TV is a multiplatform service for cable television, IPTV, on-demand video, and over-the-top video in Indonesia and Timor-Leste. Mola TV offers premium channels, sports content and thousands of on-demand titles. In addition, Mola TV also presents film content and special programs for children from various genres in Indonesia and abroad. To learn more, visit https://mola.tv and follow on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a trusted business partner providing software security and business intelligence solutions that protect content, applications, and devices across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

